DSS Arrests Dismissed Officers Impersonating Operatives

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of two former personnel, Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, who were recently dismissed from the Service. The duo had allegedly been impersonating DSS operatives to carry out fraudulent activities.

This development follows a public disclaimer earlier issued by the DSS, warning Nigerians to beware of the actions of the former officers, who were dismissed for misconduct. According to a press release from the Service, both individuals have now been apprehended and will be prosecuted in line with existing legal provisions.

In a bid to further protect the public from falling prey to similar schemes, the DSS announced plans to release the names of other dismissed personnel. The agency said this measure is aimed at curbing the misuse of its identity by former operatives with potential criminal intentions.

It urged members of the public to report any suspicious activities involving individuals claiming to represent the Service on 09088373515 or via email at dsspr@dss.gov.ng.