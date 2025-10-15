Bayelsa Gov, Cabinet Members, State Lawmakers Dump PDP

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Gov Diri made this known at the State Executive Council Meeting at the Government House in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

Similarly, all 19 members of the State House of Assembly from the PDP alongside the Speaker, Mr Abraham Ingobere, as well as members of the state executive council have also resigned membership of the party.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah also confirmed the development in a post on his verified Social Media handle.

Following the development, residents are expecting the governor and his followers to move to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Tuesday, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu announced his resignation from the PDP to the APC.

Mbah shortly after his defection had said that he decided to leave the PDP for the ruling APC because the PDP did not recognise the voice of his people.

The governor had dismissed suggestions that his action amounted to a betrayal of the PDP, under which he was elected.

”This is not a betrayal; it is also not abandonment. It is more about understanding that I was entrusted with the people’s mandate by the people, and it is also a responsibility on me to carry that same mandate on a platform that will best serve the people,” he said.

He had explained that his decision followed consultations and was rooted in the belief that the PDP platform could no longer ”serve the people optimally”.

”We have people who, under a particular platform, gave me their mandate to lead them.

”But it became clear to us that the platform on which that mandate was given may not serve us optimally, and then, in consultation with them, we decided that we are now going to migrate to a stronger platform that will best serve them. So, I don’t see that as a betrayal,” he added.