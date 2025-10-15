Ademosu Advocates Compassionate, Inclusive Society Anchored on Education, as Taide Foundation Turns 10

Funmi Ogundare

A social entrepreneur and convener of the 10th-year remembrance of Taibat Ademosu (Taide Foundation), Dr. Akinwande Ademosu, has called for a more compassionate and inclusive society anchored on education, moral values, and community support, stressing that true wealth lies in love and service to humanity, rather than material possessions.

Speaking at the anniversary event, lecture and debate held recently in honour of his late mother, Mrs. Taide Ademosu, in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, he explained that the foundation was established to sustain her legacy of kindness, selflessness and commitment to improving lives through education, healthcare and social welfare.

He said that his mother, though from a modest background, was known for her generosity and concern for others. “She believed that even though she was not wealthy, she was rich in love and good deeds. She taught us to be kind to humanity, to do what is right, and to always look out for the interest of others, especially those who lack what we have.”

Ademosu added that the foundation, in the past decade, has impacted numerous lives through scholarship awards, medical outreaches and the provision of food and welfare support for vulnerable families.

“If our mother could touch 10 lives, our goal is to reach 100,000, and we pray that our children will reach millions,” he said.

One of the foundation’s major interventions, he noted, was the total rebuilding of Omo Edumare Primary School, his alma mater, which was in a state of disrepair. The school has since been transformed into a model institution in Ogun State, ranking among the best public schools in the country.

He said that the project had not only restored pride to the community, but also inspired other public-spirited individuals, including the state first lady, to replicate similar efforts in their hometowns.

He described education as the most powerful tool for social transformation.

“Education transformed our lives. It is not just about the classroom; it is also about morals, character and capacity. Every child deserves the opportunity to learn and become better,” he stated.

The co-founder of the foundation, Mrs. Afolakemi Henry-Onifade stated that it has impacted thousands of lives through its education, health and empowerment initiatives, with plans underway to expand its scholarship scheme to accommodate 1,000 students in the coming years.

She described Taide as a woman of love, compassion and grace, whose life inspired the foundation’s mission to uplift others.

She recalled that her mother was deeply committed to helping others, even in her old age.

“My mother always told us that if your life is just for you alone, then your life is too small. She believed the true measure of life is in the number of people you are able to touch. Even at 89, while on her wheelchair, she was still paying university students’ school fees,” she said.

According to Henry-Onifade, the Taide Foundation, which she co-founded with her brother, Dr. Akinwande Ademosu, was established to sustain their mother’s legacy of compassion and service to humanity.

In addition to its educational programmes, she revealed that the foundation has carried out several life-transforming eye surgeries in Sagamu and hopes to extend the intervention to other parts of Ogun State.

Speaking on some of the foundation’s challenges, she recalled the difficulties encountered in acquiring land for the construction of the Taide Innovation and Leadership Centre in Ogun state, which now serves as a learning hub for children and youths.

The Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, called for greater private sector involvement in the education sector.

He also lauded the foundation’s efforts in promoting learning and youth development.

Ogbechie, who described the Ademosu family as one with a huge heart for giving and community impact, lauded the foundation’s commitment to uplifting the younger generation through education-focused initiatives such as school debates and scholarships.

Wife of the Ogun State Governor, and chairperson of the occasion, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, commended the foundation for its service to impact lives. She encouraged the children to push boundaries and continue to strive for excellence.

The debate titled, ‘Good home training is more important than education in success in life’, and ‘In the current age, social media and digital tools do more good than harm’, saw Omo Edumare Academy, Ago-Iwoye and Beje High School, Ijebu-Igbo emerging winners in the primary and secondary school categories, respectively.