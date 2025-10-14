UBEC: Over 200,000 Teachers Benefit from JICA Grants

* Nasarawa, Benue, FCT model schools to benefit in new phase

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has entered into a new phase of school improvement collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to advance Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as well as pre-vocational education in Nigeria.

This is coming after over 200,000 teachers have benefited from the initial programmes and independent assessments conducted to confirm that there’s measurable difference in classrooms as a result of the partnership.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, made this known Tuesday during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UBEC and JICA in Abuja.

She explained that the project, which is a grant aid from the Japanese Government and aims to strengthen the foundation of basic education in Nigeria, is focused on improving the learning environment in selected model schools across Nasarawa, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In addition, five model schools under the project would be upgraded to serve as regional learning hubs, equipping students with hands-on experience in computing, home economics, and technical skills, in line with the newly developed national curriculum.

“We are here not just to sign documents, but to reaffirm a shared commitment, between our two countries, our institutions, and our people, to the future of education, and most importantly, to the children whose lives will be directly impacted by this initiative.

“This project, focused on improving the learning environment in selected model schools across Nasarawa, Benue, and the FCT, is much more than infrastructure and equipment.

“It’s about creating spaces where young minds can thrive in science, technology, mathematics, and pre-vocational education. It’s about ensuring that girls have continued access to education and ultimately, it’s about giving every child the chance to learn, grow, and succeed,” the UBEC boss stated.

She noted that the UBEC relationship with JICA is not new as they have had a long history of working together to expand access to education and improve quality teaching.

“Between 2004 and 2016, JICA supported the construction of over 1,000 classrooms, nearly 1,000 wash facilities, and water facilities across five states. These were not just buildings, they were lifelines for communities and opportunities for thousands of learners.

“Over 200,000 teachers have benefited, and independent assessments confirm that it is making a measurable difference in classrooms,” she stated.

In his remarks, JICA’s Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Ishigame Keiji, noted that the new grant aid project titled ‘The Project for Educational Environment Improvement at Model Schools for Basic Mathematics, Science and Pre-Vocational Education’ is targeted at improving school facilities and equipment necessary for STEM and vocational education.

He commended UBEC and the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for their leadership and collaboration, noting that the new initiative reflects Japan’s continued commitment to improving learning outcomes in Nigeria.

He explained that the project’s vision extends beyond infrastructure, aiming to position the model schools as regional hubs for educational excellence.

“Through these efforts, we hope to contribute to the development of industrial human resources vital for Nigeria’s future. In the educational sector, JICA remains committed to tackling the global challenge of learning poverty by supporting initiatives that improve learning outcomes,” Keiji said.