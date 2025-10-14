Osimhen’s Hat trick Fires Super Eagles to Intercontinental Playoffs 

WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS:

* South Africa beat Rwanda to pick Group C ticket to the 2026 Mundial

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Three goals from Victor Osimhen and a late fourth from Frank Onyeka ensured that Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic 4-0 and book a place amongst the four best runner ups for the intercontinental playoffs.

As expected, South Africa defeated Rwanda 3-0 in Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit to leapfrog Benin to the top of Group C with 18 points.

The victory earned the Bafana Bafana the direct qualification ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

But in Uyo, Super Eagles who realized that the direct qualification ticket had slipped, had to put up the fight of wounded lions to be amongst the four best team. And Galatasaray top striker, Osimhen, made that possible.

He fired two quick goals in the third and 37th minutes to end the first half 2-0 in favour of Nigeria. Former AC Milan forward, Samuel Chukwueze, contributed both passes that Osimhen converted to goals.

On return from the first half break, Osimhen completed his hat trick when he picked Moses Simon’s lob to fire his third goal of the evening that took his goals tally in the entire qualification series to six.

Substitute Frank Onyeka sealed the fourth vital goal for Nigeria a few minutes after he came on for Moses Simon.

It was mission accomplished for Super Eagles who are now third in the over all four best runners up standings.

Gabon lead the ranking of second teams on 16 points, while Cameroon are second on same 15 points as Nigeria.

Burkina Faso are fourth but risk to lose out should DR Congo win later tonight.

Uganda that led against already qualified Algeria in Algiers, conceded two late goals to lose out of the fight to be amongst the four teams for the intercontinental playoffs.

The winner of the African playoff in Morocco will head to the intercontinental playoffs from where only two teams will join those that already qualified directly to make the 48 teams for the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.