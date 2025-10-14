Makinde: Nigerians Should Be Worried When Hunger Defects from Markets to APC

•Says PDP now moving train, stopping it is suicidal

•Declares party will reinvent itself through credible, transparent national convention

•Okoye resigns from embattled opposition

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said Nigerians were not bothered by some governors defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), but should concerned when such defections could not lead to reduction of prices of food stuff in the markets.

He also said that November 16 and 17 national convention of the party in Ibadan would reinvent the PDP because it would be credible and transparent.

According to him, the national convention would be the game changer in the history of political parties’ convention in Nigeria.

The Oyo State governor further said anyone trying to stop the national convention of the party would be attempting to commit suicide because the convention was a moving train.

Speaking in Abuja after the inauguration of the convention sub-committees, of which he was the chairman, Makinde said, ‘’We’re not concerned about defections by the governors, and we’re not bothered because the ultimate decider here would be the Nigerian people.

“And the only time I’ll be concerned, the only time that we will be concerned as a party is when we see hunger, defect from the ordinary people on the streets and join APC,’’ he said.

He explained that the 2027 general election would be about the people and their welfare, adding: “How has the people fared? Propaganda will have very little role to play. The ultimate decider would be the markets and the prices of food stuff. Nigerians are watching.’’

On the state of the party, he said, ‘’We’ve gone through a full cycle. We’ve gone through a full cycle. We’ve gone through those challenges of governing this country.

‘’We have people with experience that have led or occupied positions of leadership in this country. And we’ve gone to the bottom of it, when we lost power in 2015. And we’ve been in opposition since then. So challenges will come and go.

“But for us as leaders, no matter what situation we find ourselves, organising the party, it’s not the end in itself. The end is for Nigerians to have democracy and for Nigerians to have, you know, a party that they can relate with.

‘’So if you’re saying somebody is defecting, our house is not in order, democracy is about conflict and conflict resolution.

‘’And also the resilience. In fact, we must be happy that we have a party. We have a party that has refused to be destroyed, that has stayed focused on what the Nigerian people would like to see,’’ Makinde said.

On whether Nigeria was heading to one-party state, the Oyo State governor said, ‘’Do we want a one-party state in Nigeria? From the last time I checked, the answer is no.

“Nigerian people, they want, you know, multi-party democracy. No, Nigeria is a multi-party country and no one can make Nigeria to become a one party state.’’

Makinde explained that Nigerians were looking up to the PDP pledging that the Ibadan November National convention would reinvent trust of Nigerians by ensuring a credible and transparent leaders, stating that, “This is from where the state of true leaders will emerge.”

Speaking on the approach, Makinde added that, ‘’We have a totally different approach, because the people of Nigeria are not blind. They know. You may think, oh, I’m a propagandist who, you know, paper over this.

‘’No. The people of Nigeria, they know. So what we did, was we put together a document and said, look, if you give us the opportunity to serve you, this and this and this and this are the things that we will do.

‘’Hold us accountable and responsible to those things we are put in black and white. I can give you the assurance that we don’t even, we’re not going to spend our energy and time talking about propaganda

‘’Nigerians are not blind. In the PDP you will see post-convention with new leaders, new heroes coming up. It will be a PDP that will come out boldly to tell Nigerians what they will do for them and it will be in black and white such that we can be held accountable.”

In an address to PDP faithful across the nation, Makinde today urged members to stand firm and actively defend their positions within the party, emphasising that true loyalty meant holding their own corner amid challenges rather than fleeing to uncertain alternatives.

He likened the PDP to a resilient family home – one built on the solid foundations of democratic ideals, social justice, and the aspirations of millions of Nigerians.

“From the beginning of this Republic in 1999, PDP has always been a constant factor, either as a ruling party, or the main opposition party from 2015. We are not going anywhere.

“When you hear news… certain people have defected, please, just hold your own corner for PDP, and this is the moment where new authentic heroes are going to be made.”

Makinde highlighted recent successes, including the peaceful Oyo State congress, as proof that unity and inclusivity could prevail.

He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the PDP’s core values, pledging to work tirelessly with fellow governors, the National Working Committee, and grassroots members to ensure a fair, transparent, and democratic national convention.

He called on all stakeholders to prioritise collective progress over personal ambitions, warning that division only served those who sought to perpetuate the status quo of hardship under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), reiterating that the train to Ibadan had taken off already, and those standing on its way were attempting suicide.

Meanwhile, a former National Secretary of the party, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, has resigned his membership of the party, citing a departure from its founding principles.

In a resignation letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Agbogugu Ward in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Udeh-Okoye said, “the party no longer upholds the ideals of unity, justice, and equity on which it was established.”

He expressed appreciation to the PDP for the platform it provided him to serve in various capacities, including as a member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, National Youth Leader, and National Secretary.

Udeh-Okoye lamented that the party, once seen as a symbol of hope for Nigeria’s democracy, had lost its moral direction and ideological foundation.

Although he did not disclose his next political step, he hinted at embarking on a “progressive journey” focused on reviving the values of democracy, accountability, and service to the people — ideals he accused the PDP of abandoning.

His resignation added to the growing list of prominent defections from the PDP in the Southeast, a trend observers attribute to the party’s prolonged internal crisis.

Udeh-Okoye was earlier nominated by the PDP South East Zonal Working Committee to replace Senator Sam Anyanwu as National Secretary after the latter resigned to contest Imo governorship election.

However, his nomination was rejected by section of the party leadership controlled by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and supported by the courts.