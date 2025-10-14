How ASUU Ignored FG’s Plea to Shelve Nationwide Strike

•NLC threatens to join industrial action

•ASUU UNIBEN, AAU, withdraw service

Emmanuel Addeh, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Fresh information emerged yesterday as to how the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) completely ignored pleas to shelve its 14-day warning strike, despite having reportedly met a significant portion of their demands.

A document seen by THISDAY showed that the federal government had pleaded for patience that its chief negotiator, Yayale Ahmed, who had gone for Hajj should be allowed to return from Saudi Arabia.

Signed by the Permanent Secretary, Abel Enitan, the Dr Tunji Alausa-led ministry assured the lecturers that the government’s determination to redouble its efforts towards concluding the negotiations within the shortest possible time.

“I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 29th September, 2025 on the above stated subject, and to note the issues raised therein. The Ministry greatly appreciates your patience and understanding with respect to the renegotiation process, which has inadvertently lingered over time.

“Kindly be assured of the government’s firm commitment to bringing the exercise to an accelerated and SUCCeSSfUl conclusion under the leadership of Dr. Yayale Ahmed, whose Committee has been duly mandated to steer this process to completion.

“It is important to note that Dr. Yayale Ahmed’s Committee has recorded commendable progress, culminating in the transmission of the draft report of the 2009 renegotiated Nimi Briggs Agreement to the Ministry. The document has already received appropriate government attention and will be formally transmitted to the ASUU team upon the return of the Committee Chairman, who is currently on Lesser Hajj and is expected back in the country on Tuesday, 7th October, 2025,” the letter added.

The government said it was determined to redouble its efforts towards concluding the negotiations within the shortest possible time.

“In this regard, we earnestly appeal to the leadership of ASUU to exercise further restraint, graciously withdraw 14-day ultimatum issued to the federal government to conclude the renegotiation of the FGN/ASUU 2009 agreement, and continue to embrace dialogue as the most constructive pathway to resolving all outstanding issues and preventing disruptions to academic activities in our public universities.

“While anticipating your continued cooperation and understanding, please accept the assurances of the Honourable Minister’s esteemed regards”, the letter stated.

But yesterday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said that it will not hesitate to call out its members to join in solidarity action with the striking university lecturers if the federal government fails to address their demands within two weeks.

A statement signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said that the ongoing warning strike by ASUU is a direct consequence of the government’s refusal to honour collectively bargained agreements reached with the university workers.

“NLC is deeply concerned by the persistent crisis in Nigeria’s public education system, marked by chronic underfunding and a failure to honour agreements. The government’s continued refusal to implement agreements voluntarily reached with lecturers and workers are undermining public tertiary institutions.

“The commencement of a two-week warning strike by ASUU is a direct consequence of the federal government’s refusal to honour collectively bargained agreements. The action was a necessary response to the neglect of a fundamental pillar of our society.

“Rather than engaging in good faith to resolve the crisis, the government has resorted to the unproductive threat of No Work, No Pay. This misrepresents the situation. The breach of contract lies with the state, not the scholars.

“The lecturers are willing to work, but the government, by reneging on its commitments, has made it impossible for them to do so with the dignity and conditions their profession deserves. The core principle remains: “No Pay, No Work,” it argued.

In light of this, the NLC declared its full solidarity with ASUU and all other unions in the tertiary education sector.

“Consequently, we call on the federal government to immediately set aside its threats and address the core issues in the negotiated agreements with ASUU. We serve notice that if after this two-week warning strike, the government remains unresponsive, the NLC will not stand idly by”.

Meanwhile, members of ASUU chapters of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, have embarked on the 14 days nationwide warning strike in compliance to the directives of the union’s national body

At the University of Benin, the ASUU branch stopped ongoing examinations in some departments while some lecturers who pleaded anonymity said they have joined the strike action.

Chairman of ASUU-AAU chapter, Dr. Cyril Onogbosele, said they were in full compliance with the strike action. He said ASUU members obeyed the strike action and that academic activities were grounded.in the university.

Also, authorities of AAU, Ekpoma, have said it would not shut down the institution due to the two weeks warning strike declared by ASUU. It said students would be encouraged to read their books and remain calm.

Spokesman for the institution, Mike Aladenika, said there was no need to send the students home during the period of the two weeks warning strike.

He said: “We will encourage the students to go to the library and do other things. I don’t think CONUA members will have issues if they decide to go to lectures. ASUU has withdrawn its services and that is it. We are not shutting down the school. The only service not available is teaching.”

Similarly, members of Congress of Nigeria University Academics (CONUA) UNIBEN chapter in a letter to the university Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, by its Chairman, Ishaq Osagie-Eweka, said the Union has not declared any strike action and was not part of any ongoing strike within the Nigerian University System. The letter said its non-strike policy was a matter of principle and responsibility.

“Consequently, members of CONUA should be regarded as not on strike and are expected to carry out their normal academic duties. The Union therefore kindly urges that CA members be protected from any institutional onslaught or adverse treatment arising from their lawful decision to continue working.

“Furthermore, we plead with the University management to direct all Heads of Department to provide necessary logistics to ensure that the ongoing Second Semester Examination is not disrupted. Accordingly, members are by this communique directed to be at their duty post”, the statement declared