Gov Mbah Officially Joins APC, Dumps PDP

*Says Our Vision Has Now Found Stronger Reinforcement at the Centre

*Declares future of enugu now secure

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), stating that the vision of the state has now found stronger reinforcement at the centre.

The governor thanked the PDP which gave him the platform to win the election in 2023, noting however, that leadership sometimes demands difficult and painful decisions in the service of higher principles and goals.

Addressing a crowd of party faithful, including the national leaderahip of the party, at an event held to formerly welcome him into the party Tuesday, the governor said that his decision was not whimsical but a collective move by the political family in the state, including members of the National Assembly, State executive council, local government chairmen, councillors, political appointees and party executives.

“After a long walk, we have decided to leave the PDP and join the APC, our vision has now found stronger reinforcement at the federal level,” he declared. “I have thought carefully about the path forward and after soul searching and reflection, we decided to honour transparency and for the people we serve”.

The governor noted that for over three decades, the people of Enugu walked side by side the PDP, yet their voices were too often disregarded when it mattered most.

“Now, we are seeking a place where our interest will be represented fairly. We are not moving from a place of resentment but fairness and respect and integrity,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, “in Enugu state, we have found in President Bola Tinubu not just a leader for our nation but a partner in purpose”.

He maintained that the president had not only shown a mere interest but a deep vested interest in Enugu, recognising the state as a pillar of national progres, adding that “this is a time when we must make a bold choice to determine our destiny”.

“I will continue to represent our state and the region with the same strength as I have always done,” he said. “Our move is bigger than politics but about alignment with the centre”.

Continuing, he said, “The projects we have begun will be completed, our people are watching and what they care about the most is results. True leadership is about service to the people and not self and we need an ally that can match our ambition and a conscious step towards a more compelling future. This is a new beginning of a new era of progress,”.

In attendance to receive the governor were former Governors of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Members of the National Working Committee of the APC, Chairman and members of the Caretaker committee, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, Senator Osita Ngwu, Deputy Chairman South of the APC, Emma Eneukwu, National Secretary of the APC, Deputy National Organising Secretary of the party and National Woman leader of the party.