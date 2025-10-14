Free Kanu Protest: Igbo Women, Youth Leaders Back Sowore

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Rights activist, Omoleye Sowore, has continued to garner support for his planned nationwide protest to put pressure on the Nigerian authorities to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Therefore, several groups and individuals have signified their commitment to identify with the cause. The latest being the Igbo Women Assembly (IWA) and the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL).

In separate statements declaring their support for Sowore, both groups said that they would mobilise their members and non-members to join in the protest slated to hold on October 20, 2025.

In a statement issued by its National President, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, IWA said that Sowore has taken “a step in the right direction” by mobilising Nigerians to fight for justice and the rule of law.

The pan-Igbo women’s group, which has been at the forefront of the advocacy for the freedom of Kanu, pointed out that the leader of the Biafra self-determination agitation has been a victim of “protracted injustice.”

She said: “We want Nigerians to unite against injustice and intimidation; against assault on freedom of speech and rule of law,” adding that: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu stood against those ills and that’s why they came after him.

“Ordinary Nigerians must unite and resist disrespect to court orders. We must not allow politicians to use the fault lines of party, religion, and tribe to continue to divide us while they are in bed with one another.

“Nigerians must stand together with Kanu, whose predictions have all been fulfilled before us, and that’s why the system is fighting him.”

The IWA argued that Nigeria’s federal authoritie, that negotiates with terrorists of every shade, have no justification to keep detaining Kanu, “a freedom fighter and justice advocate.”

The women’s’s group insisted that the IPOB leader “is only being persecuted for speaking out against the oppression of his people, and for exposing the hidden agenda of the oppressors.”

While commending Sowore for his courage in championing Kanu’s cause, IWA expressed delight that prominent Nigerians, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, among others, have joined the clamour for Kanu’s release.”

On its own part, COSEYL, in a statement signed by its President-General, Goodluck Ibem, condemned the continued detention of Kanu and the government’s deaf ear to the rising clamor for his freedom.

Ibem said: “His (Kanu) ongoing detention without adequate access to necessary medical attention poses a significant threat to his well-being, and it’s a matter of grave concern for our collective conscience.”

COSEYL noted that the potential for a protest march led by concerned citizens from different geopolitical zones of the country has further “underlined the need for unity in our demand for justice and liberty.”

The group stated that it was engaging with stakeholders, including human rights organisations, legal advocates, and sympathetic political figures, “to amplify our voices and emphasise the importance of dialogue and negotiation in resolving (Kanu’s) issue.”

According to COSEYL, it has commenced organising a series of peaceful demonstrations across the Southeast to draw national and international attention to Nnamdi Kanu’s plight, adding that Nigerians should not be indifferent to oppression.

“These protests will be conducted in a manner that reflects our commitment to peace and justice, while also honouring the rights of all citizens to express their opinions freely,” the group said.

The Igbo youth representatives urged the federal government “to consider a fair and just approach towards resolving the grievances of the Igbo nation, including the rightful demands for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“We believe that engaging in constructive dialogue is vital for fostering peace and harmony in the nation.”