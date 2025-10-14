BAFI Awards 2025: Squared Financial Affirms Market Leadership, Wins ‘Forex Trading Platform of the Year’

Hammed Shittu

Squared Financial, a global leader in multi-asset brokerage, has reinforced its market-leading position by winning the highly coveted ‘Forex Trading Platform of the Year’ award at the 2025 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. The event was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel on Saturday, October 11.

The award acknowledges a year of strategic achievements for the company, underpinned by technological superiority, a client-centric support model, and a firm commitment to corporate transparency. The judging panel recognised Squared Financial’s robust trading infrastructure, known for its rapid execution and reliability, as a key differentiator in a competitive market.

The company’s investment in a comprehensive suite of educational resources and a dedicated local support team was also cited as a critical factor in its success, demonstrating a strategic understanding of the Nigerian market.

Temitope Ijibadejo, Regional Director for Africa, who accepted the award, commented: “Receiving this award is a tremendous honour and a testament to the hard work of our entire team. Our goal has always been to empower Nigerian traders by providing not just access to global markets, but also the knowledge and support they need to navigate them successfully. This award energises us to continue innovating and serving our community with even greater dedication.”

“Winning this category at the BAFI Awards, organised by West Africa’s leading business intelligence provider, places Squared Financial at the pinnacle of the financial trading industry.”