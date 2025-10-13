Soludo Seeks Broad Education Reform

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has emphasised the urgent need for a comprehensive vision for educational reforms in Nigeria.

He stated this during the inauguration of newly renovated classrooms blocks at St. Jude’s Secondary School in Ihiala, in Ihiala Local Government Area.

The governor, who is an educationist and former university lecturer highlighted the significance of a partnership between government, the public, the private sector, and the communities to revamp the educational sector, saying it was critical for driving development forward.

“There is need for reforms in education sector in Nigeria. Human capital is the best investment any society can give its people.

“The quality of education can be assessed through public schools, that is why I’m happy with the collaboration Keystone Bank has brought in through this initiative.

“We celebrate the involvement of Keystone Bank in this initiative, which reflects a broader understanding of education as a foundational element for societal progress.”

The governor also addressed the challenges faced by the public education system upon his assumption of office, and as well underscored his administration’s commitment to the Public-Private-Community Partnership (PPCP) policy, aimed at revitalising the state’s educational landscape.

Asserting that education could serve as a powerful tool to break socio-economic barriers, Soludo called on public-spirited individuals and organisations to prioritise education and health, reinforcing that collective effort was essential for fostering a more equitable and just society.

He urged others to emulate Keystone Bank’s leadership and commitment to public schools, laying the groundwork for more comprehensive support for educational initiatives across the nation.