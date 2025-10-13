No Religious Discrimination in Federal Staff School Ilorin, Says Management

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The management of the Federal Staff School, Adewole, Ilorin has said that there is no time the authorities of the school banned the use of hijab by female Muslim students of the institution.

The management therefore said that, there is total freedom of worship among the Muslim and Christian students of the school

In a statement jointly issued in Ilorin on Monday by the Chairperson of the Kwara State Chapter of the National Forum of Heads of Federal Government Establishments, Mrs. Fausat Folashade Kadir, and the Secretary, Mrs. Ilufoye Kafayat, the management described the recent allegation raised in certain quarters as false, malicious, and aimed at causing unnecessary tension in the state.

According to the statement, the Federal Staff School, which comprises both primary and secondary sections, was established several decades ago by 118 federal ministries, departments, and agencies in the state, but is currently registered as a private institution.

Recall that some parents had earlier written a petition to the Kwara State Ministry of Education, accusing the school authorities of denying Muslim female pupils the right to wear hijab.

There were also reports of a planned protest that was later averted following the intervention of concerned stakeholders.

The management, however, said the school has always upheld religious freedom and mutual respect among all faiths.

It added that, both a mosque and a chapel were built within the school premises to accommodate the two major religions.

The statement reads in part, “It is on record that the management respects the secularity of our existence and has never denied any student or staff their right to practice their religion.

“Some years ago, when there was tension between Christian and Muslim parents over dress code, the general meeting of the school agreed to maintain the status quo.”

The management further explained that while the school discourages discriminatory dressing to preserve uniformity, female Muslim pupils are allowed to wear their hijab during prayers and Muslim Students’ Society (MSS) activities but are required to remove it during classes.

“It is therefore embarrassing to label the school authorities of wrongdoing over religious dressing

“The public should disregard the false online posts and commentaries suggesting religious tension in the school,” the statement added.

The statement noted that following the intervention of the Kwara State Ministry of Education and other stakeholders, the management disclosed that plans are underway to design and produce a customized hijab that will align with the school’s uniform.

The statement pointed out that, “The hijab will be standardized to ensure uniformity and modesty. Production will commence soon, and usage will begin in the second term of 2026. Until then, the status quo will remain.”

The management commended the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, as well as parents and the media, for their peaceful intervention and understanding throughout the controversy.

It would be recalled that the issue of hijab use in schools in Kwara State had in the past generated serious tension, especially between Christian mission schools and Muslim parents, before the intervention of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, which allowed willing female Muslim students to wear the veil to school.

The management of the Federal Staff School urged all parties to remain calm and continue to promote peaceful coexistence within the academic community.