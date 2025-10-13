  • Monday, 13th October, 2025

NIPOST Celebrates World Post Day

Business | 8 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

In commemoration of the World Post Day on October 9, 2025, the Lagos Mainland State of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has recognised three secondary school students that emerged top positions in the Universal Postal Union (UPU) School Letter Writing Competition, held across public and private secondary schools in Nigeria.

In an address on the 2025 World Post Day, the Director General of the UPU International Bureau, Masahiko Metoki, said the Postal Service would continue to celebrate the vital role of the postal sector as a lifeline, bringing essential services to everyone, everywhere.

“The postal network is among the largest and farthest-reaching service infrastructures in the world. With more than 600,000 post offices, it provides communities everywhere with reliable access to communication, commercial, financial and social services,” Metoki said.

The State Postal Manager for Lagos Mainland, Emmanuel Ajero, in his address, spoke about the significance of the post.

“The post is at the centre of connecting people and helping people to transact their business effectively and seamlessly. We are celebrating customers because they still believe so much in us,” Ajaero said.   

