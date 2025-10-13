  • Monday, 13th October, 2025

Israel Begins Release of Palestinians After Last Living Hostages Freed

Nigeria

Israel has started releasing Palestinian prisoners following the return of the remaining living Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip, television images showed.

The first buses carrying those released left Ofer Prison on Monday in the West Bank near Jerusalem, headed for Ramallah.

Under the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, Israel is to release around 1,700 Palestinians who have been detained since October 7, 2023, and around 250 prisoners, some of whom are serving life sentences.

Shortly before departure, Israeli security forces used tear gas against those waiting near the prison, including journalists, the television broadcast showed.

The Israeli military has in recent days warned relatives of those being released that any celebrations are strictly prohibited.

Earlier on Monday, Hamas released the last 20 living hostages and handed them over to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

They returned to Israel after 738 days in captivity.

The 20 men were among the 251 abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The attacks killed around 1,200 people in Israel and triggered the Gaza war.(dpa/NAN)

