Ikorodu City, ISAGT Clash For 1xCup Glory, Final Set For MJ Arena, Lagos, On October 16

The stage is set for a thrilling climax as Ikorodu City FA and ISAGT booked their places in the grand finale of the 1xcup.ng, Nigeria’s biggest amateur football tournament.

The semi-finals, held on October 6, delivered the drama, intensity, and technical quality often seen in professional football, setting up what promises to be a blockbuster decider in Lagos.

In the first semi-final, Ikorodu City FA edged Nath Boys FA 4–1 on penalties after a 1–1 draw in regulation time.

Nath Boys struck first in the 50th minute through a well-worked move, but Ikorodu City — known for their disciplined backline, having conceded only once in four games before this encounter — hit back just ten minutes later.

Both teams fought hard in the closing stages but failed to break the deadlock. The match went to penalties, where Ikorodu City remained composed to convert all four kicks, while Nath Boys missed two of their three attempts.

The victory extended Ikorodu City’s unbeaten run and secured their place in the final.

ISAGT continued their flawless run with a dominant 2–0 victory over Dosu Joseph FC, repeating their group-stage triumph over the same opponents.

ISAGT dictated the tempo from the onset, pressing high and forcing a costly goalkeeping error in the 54th minute that gifted them the opener.

Seven minutes later, they doubled their lead to take full control of the contest.

Dosu Joseph struggled to find a response as ISAGT’s defense held firm to seal a well-deserved win and a spot in the final.

The 1xcup.ng Final will hold at the MJ Arena, Lagos, on October 16, with Ikorodu City FA and ISAGT going head-to-head for the title and a ₦10 million prize, representing half of the tournament’s ₦20 million total prize pool.

Before the main clash, Nath Boys FA will face Dosu Joseph FC in the third-place playoff, with ₦3 million up for grabs as a consolation prize. The runners-up in the final will receive ₦5 million.

The 1xCup 2025 has reaffirmed its place as Nigeria’s most competitive amateur football competition, drawing attention from grassroots fans, scouts, and analysts across the country.

Supporters can access team profiles, match statistics, and player features on the official website, 1xcup.ng, and also place bets on the final through the tournament’s official partner, 1xBet.

With both finalists unbeaten so far, the 1xCup 2025 Final promises fireworks — a fitting conclusion to a tournament that continues to elevate the standard of amateur football in Nigeria.