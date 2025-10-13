FUOYE Bags Higher Rating, Warns Ex-employee against Fueling Crisis

Ayodeji Ake

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, has moved a step higher in the rating of Nigerian universities, emerging 11th best in the country, according to an assessment by the Times Higher Education (THE) world university ratings.

The current rating, which is benchmarked against the year 2026, witnesses FUOYE doing better than the 2025 assessment, where the university came 12th in national rankings.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Abayomi Fasina, described the development as “an advancement in strategic planning and quality research and innovation-driven initiatives that the university maintains,” commending staff and faculty members for the achievement.

The development follows a rejoinder by the management of the university, warning an ex-staff member, Saka Odunjo, from fueling a crisis in the university.

It will be recalled that Mr. Odunjo had last week signed a petition to the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, making sweeping allegations against the management and governing council of the university.

But in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of FUOYE, Mr. Folusho Ogunmodede, on behalf of the management, during the weekend, said that Odunjo was unqualified to speak on behalf of the staff members of FUOYE, having been relieved of his job since February of this year.

The statement read: “Saka Odunjo, who authored the alleged petition, lacked the required competence to speak on behalf of the teeming members of staff of the university, having been dismissed from FUOYE for serious misconduct in February this year.

“Odunjo is aggrieved that the university found him guilty of serious misconduct and was subsequently dismissed.

“He is a rampaging snake whose head was cut off suddenly, looking for whom to devour.

“Who is Saka Odunjo to speak on behalf of FUOYE members of staff? Saka Odunjo is no longer a member of staff of FUOYE and can’t speak on their behalf.”

The statement further called on Sahara Reporters to be mindful of its publications about FUOYE, which, according to the Public Relations Officer, “smacks of desperation to demean FUOYE by accepting to publish obvious fabrications from dubious sources, including dismissed staff members of the university.”

Meanwhile, the university management has again expressed its confidence in the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of FUOYE Governing Council, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba’s leadership and the substantive Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, who resumed office following the expiration of his six-month research leave.

“We believe in our chairman, Distinguished Senator and revered Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba,” the statement added.