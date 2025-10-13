FIRS to Host Second Edition of Emerging Taxpayers’ Tax Clinic in Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is set to hold the second edition of its Emerging Taxpayers’ Tax Clinic in Abuja, following the success of the inaugural event held in Lagos earlier this year.

The Clinic, through the FIRS Emerging Taxpayers’ Group (ETG), is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Lagbaja Hall, Nigerian Army Conference Centre & Suites (NACCAS) in Asokoro. The event will commence at 8:00 a.m.

With the theme “Tax Clinic for Tax Clarity: Transitioning into NRS,” the Abuja edition aims to build on the momentum from Lagos, where participants welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with tax experts. The clinic is part of FIRS’s broader effort to simplify tax education, enhance taxpayer understanding, and encourage voluntary compliance.

The initiative particularly targets small business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals, offering them a platform to seek clarity on their tax obligations and understand the ongoing transition into the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS).

According to the FIRS, the Tax Clinic series reflects its commitment to inclusive tax education and transparency, especially for emerging taxpayers navigating the evolving landscape of tax regulation in Nigeria.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, said the Tax Clinic represents a key pillar of the Service’s inclusive and citizen-centered reform agenda. “Our goal is to simplify tax, not to complicate it. The Tax Clinic is designed to bring the Service closer to the people, to listen, educate, and foster a culture of voluntary compliance through mutual understanding and trust,” he stated.

The one-day event will feature presentations, panel discussions, and service desks hosted by partner institutions including FIRS, CAC, JTB, FCT-IRS, NIMC, NIPC, TAT, CITN, ICAN, ANAN, NBA, and NMA. Participants will have access to on-site advisory support for tax registration, filing, and dispute resolution. In addition, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) will offer free basic health checks to participants throughout the event.

To encourage early participation, the first 400 participants to register physically at the venue will receive special branded gifts courtesy of FIRS.

Beyond physical attendance, the clinic will also be livestreamed on Zoom and YouTube to enable wider participation from taxpayers, business communities, and stakeholders across Nigeria and beyond.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr. Collins Osagie Omokaro, Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy to the Executive Chairman, highlighted that the Tax Clinic reflects a new era of proactive engagement by the FIRS. “Under Dr. Adedeji’s leadership, the Service has prioritized accessibility and empathy in tax administration. The Tax Clinic is not just about compliance, it is about connection. It shows that when taxpayers are informed and supported, they become partners in national development,” he said.

Through initiatives like the Tax Clinic, FIRS continues to advance its vision of “Simplifying Tax, Maximising Revenue,” promoting a tax culture rooted in transparency, inclusion, and service.

The statement urged prospective participants to contact angela.edeko@firs.gov.ng or frank.obaro@firs.gov.ng