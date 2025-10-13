FG to Lower Business Costs, Boost Efficiency at Ports through NSW

Oriarehu Bonny

The federal government has renewed its pledge to lower business costs and boost operational efficiency at Nigeria’s ports through the National Single Window (NSW) initiative, a major reform aimed at streamlining trade processes, improving transparency, and speeding up cargo clearance.

Director of NSW and Head of Secretariat, Mr. Tola Fakolade, who made this known at a stakeholders’ forum held in Lagos, said the initiative demonstrates President Bola Tinubu’s determination to build a competitive, technology-driven trade environment.

The NSW, he said, will function as a digital platform connecting all government agencies involved in import and export procedures on a single online system, removing duplicate documentation and minimising physical interactions that often fuel inefficiency and corruption.

“It is the President’s desire to see importers and exporters carry out their businesses seamlessly,” Fakolade stated. “The era of diverting consignments and investments to neighbouring ports due to inefficiencies and high costs will soon be over. This initiative will simplify and harmonise trade processes while cutting transaction time and cost.”

He disclosed that the project has entered its crucial development and integration phase after more than a year of assessments and requirements analysis, with an operational target set for Q1 2026.

“Achieving seamless integration at this stage is essential. We are ensuring that all technical and institutional frameworks are aligned to deliver on schedule,” he added.

The forum, jointly organised by the National Single Window Secretariat and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), convened stakeholders from trade, logistics, maritime, aviation, and regulatory sectors to assess project progress and strengthen collaboration ahead of deployment.

Fakolade further disclosed that integrating the NSW with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework would create new opportunities for Nigerian exporters by reducing trade costs, enhancing supply chain visibility, and improving regional competitiveness.

Panelists at the forum shared perspectives on their agencies’ roles in supporting implementation, while acknowledging persistent challenges such as multiple cargo inspections, non-harmonised documentation, and infrastructure constraints. They assured participants that ongoing inter-agency coordination would ensure a smooth transition to the new system.