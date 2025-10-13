Eagles in Final Training Behind Locked Gates Ahead Clash with Cheetahs 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Eagles who returned to Uyo Sunday morning after passing the night in Luanda, Angola due to the cracked windshield of the ValueJet aircraft bringing them home from South Africa will have their final training behind locked gates this evening before taking on Benin Republic in final 2026 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Tuesday ‘s blockbuster clash between Group C leaders Cheetahs of Benin Republic and third placed Nigeria may be the decider of the winner of the direct ticket to the World Cup.

However, second-placed South Africa lurk in the wing hoping to profit if Benin fail to beat Nigeria and Bafana Bafana defeat Rwanda with wide goals margin.

Super Eagles flew into Uyo at 8.05am on Sunday after their trip from Polokwane, South Africa via Luanda, Angola was aborted mid air on Saturday evening.

After securing a vital 2-1 win against Lesotho, the aircraft brining the Super Eagles home made a stop-over in Luanda, Angola to refuel. But almost one hour into the journey home, the experienced ValueJet pilot had to make a return flight back to Luanda when he noticed a major crack on the windshield of the aircraft.

Arrangements were made for the players and the entire Nigerian delegation aboard the flight to pass the night in the Angolan capital city while ValueJet, owners of the airline and the country’s aviation authorities made plans for another air plane to bring the contingent home. Another aircraft from the ValueJet fleet eventually returned the delegation safely to Uyo yesterday.

Group C leaders Cheetahs of Benin Republic, who are Nigeria’s opponents in Tuesday’s showdown, arrived in Uyo on Saturday afternoon and are lodged at the Ibom Icon and Golf Resort. The team trained at the practice pitch of Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday morning.

Today, the Cheetahs will have their official training at the main pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium from 5pm, while the Super Eagles take their turn at 6.15pm.

Tuesday’s big battle, between two of the three teams still in contention for Group C’s lone automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals in North America, will kick off at 5pm. Simultaneously, the clash between South Africa and Rwanda, which is also of importance to the final outcome of Group C, will commence in Nelspruit.

RESULTS

(W/C Qualifiers)

Zambia 0-1 Niger

Chad 2-3 CAR

B’Faso – Ethiopia

Djibouti- S’Leone

Egypt- G’Bissau

Ghana – Comoros

Mali – Madagascar

TODAY

E’Guinea v Liberia

São Tomé v Malawi

S’Sudan v Togo

Tunisia v Namibia

Cameroon v Angola

C’Verde v Eswatini

Lesotho v Zimbabwe

Mauritius v Libya

NPFL

Abia War 2-0 El Kanemi

Ikorodu 1-0 B’Insurance

K’Pillars 1-1 Shooting

Katsina 3-1 Remo Stars

Kun Khalifa 1-0 Enyimba

Nasarawa 2-1 Rangers

Plateau 2-0 Barau FC

W’Wolves 1-1 Tornadoes

Wikki 1-1 Kwara Utd