Concert to Raise N100m for Vulnerable Children

Kayode Tokede

Concert For Change, a non-profit initiative, has set a target to raise N100 million to support deserving charities that assist vulnerable children across Nigeria.

Green Worship 8.0, an initiative of Concert For Change, held recently in Lagos aimied to raise funds for charities supporting orphans and children with disabilities.

The concert will feature a star-studded lineup of gospel artistes, including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Gaise Baba, Anendlessocean, Preye Odede, Rotimi Keys, Kent Egunjobi, Moyosola Olowokure, Gospel Force, Ellie Scotte, Outgun Onkar, and Wale Adenuga.

Speaking about what the platform has achieved and the plans moving forward, the convener of the event, Wale Adenuga, said, “This milestone stands as a testament to what God can do through people with willing hearts, proving that the miracle of five loaves and two fishes is still alive today.”

This year’s proceeds will benefit five organisations, including Comrade David Ofoeyeno School for Special Children (Warri), Marvelous Foundation Orphans Care Centre (Minna), Super Parents Foundation (Lagos), Hope Orphanage (Akure), and the Learning Disabilities Society of Nigeria (Uyo).

Speaking further, Adenuga explained why they do this: “We all know that the times are challenging and the needs around us are growing. Yet in the midst of these challenges, there are charities doing incredible work, often unseen, feeding, teaching and caring for orphans and children with special needs. The least we can do is to lighten that burden.”