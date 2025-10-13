  • Monday, 13th October, 2025

Concert to Raise N100m for Vulnerable Children

Business | 3 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede 

Concert For Change, a non-profit initiative, has set a target to raise N100 million to support deserving charities that assist vulnerable children across Nigeria.

Green Worship 8.0, an initiative of Concert For Change, held recently in Lagos aimied to raise funds for charities supporting orphans and children with disabilities.

The concert will feature a star-studded lineup of gospel artistes, including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Gaise Baba, Anendlessocean, Preye Odede, Rotimi Keys, Kent Egunjobi, Moyosola Olowokure, Gospel Force, Ellie Scotte, Outgun Onkar, and Wale Adenuga.

Speaking about what the platform has achieved and the plans moving forward, the convener of the event, Wale Adenuga, said, “This milestone stands as a testament to what God can do through people with willing hearts, proving that the miracle of five loaves and two fishes is still alive today.”

This year’s proceeds will benefit five organisations, including Comrade David Ofoeyeno School for Special Children (Warri), Marvelous Foundation Orphans Care Centre (Minna), Super Parents Foundation (Lagos), Hope Orphanage (Akure), and the Learning Disabilities Society of Nigeria (Uyo).

Speaking further, Adenuga explained why they do this: “We all know that the times are challenging and the needs around us are growing. Yet in the midst of these challenges, there are charities doing incredible work, often unseen, feeding, teaching and caring for orphans and children with special needs. The least we can do is to lighten that burden.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.