Nigerian Producer, Itunu Joe Takes African Sound Global with ‘I Love China’

Tosin Clegg

Nigerian music producer and creative director Itunu Joe is making waves on the global stage alongside his team at Epoch House, thanks to the viral success of their cross-cultural anthem, “I Love China.”

Blending Afro-pop rhythms with traditional Chinese instruments like the guzheng, the song has captivated audiences across Asia and earned Itunu Joe and his team a coveted performance slot on China Central Television (CCTV) during the renowned “Harvest Gala” one of China’s largest national broadcasts.

The track’s unique fusion of African and Chinese sounds celebrates cultural friendship through a catchy hook and infectious beat, quickly transforming it into a continental hit.

Within days of its release, “I Love China” racked up millions of views on Douyin and Weibo, two of China’s biggest social media platforms.

The viral moment took off when a short teaser of the song appeared on Weibo, drawing massive attention and ultimately leading to the CCTV feature. Recorded in Shanghai, the performance highlighted soulful vocals, energetic choreography, and Joe’s signature clean production earning widespread praise for its creativity and cross-cultural appeal.

Online fans have embraced the song’s memorable refrain, “how much I love China,” turning it into a trending expression of unity and cultural appreciation.

Following the breakout success, Itunu Joe and Epoch House have expanded their collaborations with brands and regional artists across China, producing music that bridges cultures and inspires young creatives worldwide. From Lagos to Beijing, Itunu Joe is proving that African creativity knows no borders using rhythm, innovation, and storytelling to connect people across continents, one beat at a time.