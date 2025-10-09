CeraCerni’s Art Hub Unveils HR100 for Corporate Wellness, Culture

Yinka Olatunbosun

CeraCerni’s Art Hub, a premier space dedicated to authentic art experiences and run by career artists, is unveiling an Exclusive Art Experience tagged ‘HR100’. This special one-day getaway is exclusively designed for top Human resources professionals, positioning art not just as an appreciation activity, but as a strategic tool for corporate engagement and employee well-being.

The Hub invites corporate organisation to nominate a deserving member of their HR team for this unique event. The experience is entirely complementary, making it an invaluable reward for the HR star.

CeraCerni’s Art Hub operates on the core belief that art has the power to transform company culture. The HR100 Experience is more than a day of relaxation; it’s a strategic opportunity for HR leaders to step away from their daily routines and immerse themselves in an environment of creativity, wellness and connection.

The curated programme will equip nominees with ideas to enrich their workplace culture, boost employee well-being and drive engagement through art-driven activities. Attendees will also have a valuable chance to network with other HR leaders and return to their organizations with fresh perspectives that can bring immense value.

The strictly-by-invitation event, ‘100HR for ART: Making Art a Team Project,’ is set to take place on October 23 at CeraCerni’s Art Hub, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Nominations can be submitted by scanning the QR code on the invitation or flyer on the Social Media Pages of the Hub. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

“We look forward to sharing how art can be a powerful tool for your people and your company,” said Sarah Sanni, Hub Lead at CeraCerni’s Art Hub.