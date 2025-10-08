UNICAL Alumni Inaugurate Multimillion-naira Starlink Facility for Students

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has received a significant boost in teaching and learning as members of the alumni from sets 80-85 recently inaugurated a multimillion-naira Starlink Internet Facility at the Malabor, where the students’ hostels are located on campus.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, applauded the 1980 to 1985 sets for their act of generosity, which she described as invaluable.

Obi, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Peter Okafor (Research, Linkages and Collaborations) said, “Our students will now have 24/7 high-speed internet access to knowledge, research, and opportunities without borders. This initiative will shape lives for generations and set a shining example of what alumni can achieve when they give back.”

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the 80-85 Sets Association, Mrs. Elizabeth Omang, who was represented by Dr. Arnold Udoka, said that trends and the world have changed greatly since the sets graduated from UNICAL (Malabar) in the mid 1980s.

While urging the students, especially those residing in Malabor to put the Starlink facility to effect use, the BoT chairman said, “we hope this facility will empower you to dream big, research deeper, and compete globally.”

The Chief Executive Officer Network Systems, NSI Technologies Ltd and Consultant to the project, Ebi Deisah, said the facility would provide the students access to global digital libraries, as well as enhance their research capabilities.

Deisah said the Starlink Internet service would assist the students to subscribe fast to pools of information available online beyond Nigeria.