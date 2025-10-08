Nigerian Technologist Urges Stronger Alumni Networks to Boost Africans’ Access to Global Opportunities

Funmi Ogundare

Nigerian technologist and governance advocate, Chidozie Managwu, has described alumni networks and peer mentorship as the unseen infrastructure enabling African professionals to successfully navigate the United Kingdom’s Global Talent Visa and other international opportunities.

Managwu, who is the founder of TalentHacked, explained that although the visa programme provides a flexible route for recognised leaders in technology, academia, and the arts to live and work in the UK, policy alone does not create access, people do.

Speaking at an African tech mobility forum held recently in Lagos, he explained that most successful applications begin long before the submission of official forms.

“It starts in WhatsApp groups that swap templates, in late-night calls where alumni explain evidence criteria, and in mentoring sessions where professionals review statements line by line,” he noted. “Community is the real infrastructure of mobility. When one person shares their pathway, ten others suddenly see themselves succeeding.”

According to official guidance on GOV.UK, the Global Talent Visa allows recognised or emerging leaders to live and work in the UK without employer sponsorship. However, Managwu observed that for many Nigerians, the challenge lies not in eligibility but in effectively documenting their achievements to meet assessment standards.

His platform, TalentHacked, was created to bridge this gap through tools such as evidence-mapping, statement-building templates, and alumni-led peer reviews. He stressed that the platform complements, rather than replaces, official guidance by helping applicants improve clarity and avoid common errors.

“This is about reducing blind spots, improving clarity, and giving applicants a structured pathway,” he said.

Managwu also opposed the view that migration leads to a brain drain, describing it instead as a process of brain circulation, where Nigerians abroad invest in scholarships, mentorship, and ventures that benefit the home ecosystem.

“The task for us is to keep widening the bridge, more mentors, more accessible information, and more tools that turn ambition into clarity.”

The growing network-driven model, the advocate noted, is strengthening Nigeria’s global competitiveness by fostering remittances, knowledge exchange, and cross-border collaborations that contribute to national development.