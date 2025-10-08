  • Wednesday, 8th October, 2025

GSU Fire: Governor Yahaya Donates N20m to Support Affected Students, Others 

Education | 10 seconds ago

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe 

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has visited Gombe State University to inspect the female annex hostel affected by last week’s fire incident and to commiserate with the students and the university community over the unfortunate occurrence.

Addressing staff and students after inspecting the scene, the governor said he was greatly disturbed when he received news of the inferno and immediately contacted relevant authorities to contain the situation and safeguard students.

He added that while the safety and wellbeing of students remain the government’s priority, students must adhere to safety rules. “I want to emphasize the importance of observing all school safety regulations. Students must desist from cooking inside their rooms and should only use the designated kitchen areas,” he said.

The governor announced that his administration would  construct a befitting new female hostel to address accommodation challenges and prevent future incidents, directing the Commissioner for Higher Education and that of Works and Housing to collaborate and expedite the construction process.

He also directed the university management to enhance fire-fighting facilities on campusadding that the fire service has been instructed to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the incident to prevent a recurrence.

To complement the relief materials earlier provided by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to the affected students, the governor announced a N20 million cash support, directing that part of the money be used to compensate students who lost their belongings, while the remaining part be handed over to the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) for fair distribution among other students, especially those traumatised by the incident.

He assured the students that his administration would continue to prioritize the education sector and ensure that learning environments across the state remain safe, conducive and well-equipped.

Speaking on behalf of the university community, the Registrar, Dr. Abubakar Bafeto, thanked the governor for his compassion, support and the pledges he made during the visit, assuring him that all measures will be taken to ensure no further occurrences, while confirming that no life was lost or injured during the incident. 

