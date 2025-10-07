  • Monday, 6th October, 2025

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC Announces Nwokocha Group Chief Executive

Nume Ekeghe

The Board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has announced the appointment of Mr. Chukwuma Nwokocha as the substantive Group Chief Executive, with effect from 02 October 2025, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

 Nwokocha’s appointment follows the completion of Dr Adekunle Adedeji’s tenure as Acting Chief Executive, during which time the Board undertook a formal appointment process in accordance with regulatory requirements. Dr Adedeji will continue in his role as Executive Director/Chief Finance and Value Management Officer of the Company.

Commenting on the development, Mrs Sola David-Borha, the Chairman of the Company, expressed the Board’s delight at Mr Nwokocha’s appointment, highlighting his strong track record in board governance, financial oversight, strategic transformation as well as regulatory engagement.

The Chairman also extended the Board’s deep appreciation to Dr Adedeji for his exemplary leadership and dedication; and for steering the affairs of the Company and Group during the transition period: “It is worthy of mention that under Dr Adedeji’s leadership, the Group recorded its best financial performance since inception. 

