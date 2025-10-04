Court Orders Police to Suspend Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement

The enforcement of the tinted glass permit by the Nigeria Police Force suffered a setback yesterday, as the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, ordered the Force and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to suspend the enforcement of the requirement for vehicle owners to obtain such permits.

The court further directed the police and the IGP to maintain the status quo and respect judicial processes, pending further proceedings in the case.

At the hearing of Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025—filed by legal practitioner John Aikpokpo-Martins against the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force—the court issued an interim order restraining enforcement measures.

Aikpokpo-Martins brought the case to challenge the legality of the renewed enforcement of tinted glass permits.

In its interim order, the court instructed the police authorities to “respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in the matter.”

Kunle Edun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who led the legal team representing the applicant, confirmed the court’s decision to journalists.

He described the directive as a significant step towards upholding the rule of law while the substantive issues are being addressed.

In April, the Nigeria Police Force resumed the issuance of tinted glass permits nationwide through the Police Specialised Services Automation Project, having suspended the scheme in 2022.

The move reignited public criticism, with many motorists expressing concerns over alleged harassment, extortion at checkpoints, and the perceived unfairness of requiring permits for factory-fitted tinted windows.

The Inspector General of Police initially set a deadline of 12 August for motorists to obtain the permits but later extended it to 2 October.

The Police defended the policy as lawful, citing the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act of 1991 and national security considerations.

However, rights groups have challenged its constitutionality, describing it as exploitative and discriminatory.

Last Tuesday, the Delta State Police Command announced its intention to begin full enforcement of regulations concerning tinted vehicle glass across the state, starting Thursday, 2 October 2025. The Command stated that the enforcement would align with existing federal laws and directives.

In a statement, the Command assured the public that the operation would be conducted with professionalism, respect for constitutional rights, and zero tolerance for abuse.

It also reiterated its commitment to enforcing the ban on unauthorised use of sirens, revolving or strobe lights, and the covering, defacing, or obstruction of number plates by private individuals or those not entitled to such privileges.

Motorists were urged to carry essential documents—including driver’s licence, insurance, and proof of ownership—and to cooperate respectfully with officers during lawful stop-and-search procedures.

Meanwhile, the Force Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, took to his X handle to announce the impoundment of 25 vehicles in Asaba, the Delta State capital, during the enforcement of tinted glass permit regulations.

He wrote: “Enforcement of tint permits: twenty-five vehicles impounded for driving a tinted vehicle without a tinted permit in Asaba. Visit the @POSSAP_NGG website today and get it done at your police state headquarters.”