Troops Thwart Planned Terrorists’ Attacks, Eliminate Two, Recover Weapons in Taraba

•Joint security forces neutralised leader of notorious kidnapper, Maidawa, in Kwara

•AbdulRazaq visits, sympathises with victims, says security forces working to restore calm

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Linus Aleke in Abuja





The High Command of the Nigerian Army has revealed that troops of 6 Brigade/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), successfully foiled a terrorist attack and eliminated two terrorists in Taraba State.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, stated that the successful operation was part of ongoing efforts across Taraba State, code-named Operation Lafiya Nakowa, aimed at flushing out terrorists and criminal elements within the state.

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops on 1 October 2025 advanced to Tor Ikyeghgba village, where bandits were reported to be converging.

“On arrival at the general area, the troops made contact with the terrorists along the Powerline axis and immediately engaged them with superior firepower, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists.”

Lieutenant Muhammad stated that the troops recovered one locally fabricated pistol, two dane guns, three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one Baofeng radio, one motorcycle, and other items during the operation.

While applauding the troops for their swift response, resilience, and professionalism, the Commander of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, urged them to maintain the momentum.

He assured residents of Taraba State that the Brigade remained fully committed to ensuring peace, safety, and security within the state.

He called on the public to continue supporting ongoing operations by providing timely and credible information to aid the fight against criminality.

In a related development, the war against banditry and kidnapping in Kwara State recorded positive results as the joint security forces neutralised one of the leaders of a notorious kidnappers’ group, ‘Maidawa’ and some of his foot soldiers that have been terrorising the people of Isanlu-Isin community in Isin Local Government Council Area of the state.

Scores of bandits that have been operating from Baba Sango and Babanla forests in Ifelodun Local Government Council Area of the state were neutralised last Monday night in the state.

This latest success recorded by the joint security forces, according to THISDAY, may not be unconnected with the recent deployment of Air Force operatives and men of the 2nd Mechanised Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Oyo State to the state, to get rid of the suspected bandits and kidnappers in the state.

This new move against bandits was due to the recent massacre of many people of Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun Local Government Council Area of the state and the purported terrorising of other communities by the bandits in the state.

Already, the state government has urged residents of the state, especially people around Ekiti, Ifelodun, Isin, Oke Ero, and Irepodun LGAs, to be vigilant and restrict outdoor activities as much as possible in the interim.

The advisory followed heightened operations by combined security forces in border towns in Kogi and Kwara, where kidnappers were believed to have hibernated.

“We urge people to be very vigilant and limit their movements to only very necessary routines. That is to avoid being caught unawares as the kidnappers are fleeing their hideouts.

“We do not want law-abiding citizens to be affected,” a statement by the Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle stated.

In addition, a statement by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye stated that, “Communications intercepted from the marauding kidnappers revealed that a notorious kidnapper known as Maidawa and many of his foot soldiers have been eliminated in an encounter with joint security forces around Isanlu-Isin in Kwara State.

“The news of Maidawa’s death was broken to other gang members by another wanted kidnapper Baccujo around Igboro-Idofin road during a conversation with his associates in faraway Marabar Maigora, Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.”

Meanwhile, AbdulRazaq has said the joint security forces were working hard to restore lasting calm at Oke-Ode and other communities being attacked by suspected bandits in the state.

He stated this at Oke-Ode town during his condolence visit to the town and the families who lost their loved ones to the recent attacks by kidnappers.

The governor was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo; State Director of DSS, State Commandant for NSCDC, Dr. Umar Mohammed; Senior Special Assistant on Security, Muyideen Aliyu; and Chairman of Ifelodun, Hon Femi Yusuf

He prayed for the repose of the souls, and commended the security forces for their efforts, reassuring the community of bringing back peace in no distant time.

He also sent words of condolences and solidarity to all the communities caught in the breaches – from Ifelodun to Irepodun, Isin, Ekiti, Edu, and Patigi.

“We have come to commiserate with the community over the attacks. It is to also commend the security forces, forest guards, and vigilante for repelling them and restoring peace back to the community.

“It’s been quite challenging. Everything is being put in place to mitigate its effects, and make sure we end such occurrences,” he stated.