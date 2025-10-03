Bandits Abduct Police Officer in Kwara Community

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Bandits have reportedly kidnapped a Nigerian police officer, Mr. Ezra John, who is attached to the Lade Division in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the officer was abducted early yesterday morning while returning from official duty at the Patigi General Hospital to his base in Lade.

The incident reportedly occurred on the Patigi–Lade road, a route that has recently gained notoriety for frequent criminal attacks.

The abduction has heightened concerns over growing insecurity in Patigi and its environs, with renewed calls for stronger security measures to protect lives and property.

Contacted yesterday, a senior police officer attached to the Patigi Divisional Police Office, who sought anonymity, confirmed the ugly development.

He said: “We have informed the state Police Command about the incident and all efforts are being on to rescue the police officer.”