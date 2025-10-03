  • Friday, 3rd October, 2025

Bandits Abduct Police Officer in Kwara Community

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Bandits have reportedly kidnapped a Nigerian police officer, Mr. Ezra John, who is attached to the Lade Division in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

THISDAY investigations revealed that the officer was abducted early yesterday morning while returning from official duty at the Patigi General Hospital to his base in Lade.

The incident reportedly occurred on the Patigi–Lade road, a route that has recently gained notoriety for frequent criminal attacks.

The abduction has heightened concerns over growing insecurity in Patigi and its environs, with renewed calls for stronger security measures to protect lives and property.

Contacted yesterday, a senior police officer attached to the Patigi Divisional Police Office, who sought anonymity, confirmed the ugly development.

He said: “We have informed the state Police Command about the incident and all efforts are being on to rescue the police officer.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.