HURIWA, Retired Justice Omolaye-Ajileye Praise DSS DG for N20m Compensation to Wrongfully Arrested Individuals

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) and Professor Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye, a jurist and visiting professor at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), have applauded the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, for awarding N20 million in compensation to Mrs. Chineze Ozoadibe and five others who were wrongfully arrested.

HURIWA highlighted this compensation as a positive demonstration of the DSS’ commitment to justice. The organization also pointed to recent legal successes under the DSS leadership, including victories in cases involving Professor Pat Utomi’s attempt to establish a shadow cabinet and the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore. These, HURIWA stated, reflect the DG’s strong belief in the rule of law.

Similarly, retired Justice Omolaye-Ajileye commended Mr. Ajayi for exhibiting exemplary leadership, accountability, and respect for human rights. He noted that these actions underscore the DSS’s dedication to transparency and upholding the rule of law.

“The award of N20 million in total compensation to these wrongfully detained individuals showcases Mr. Ajayi’s total dedication to rectifying mistakes, building public trust, and upholding justice,” said the retired judge.

“This action sets a positive precedent for other security agencies to follow and underscores the DSS’s commitment to

protecting the rights of Nigerian citizens,” the jurist noted.

According to HURIWA, “the decision to challenge Professor Pat Utomi’s plan to form a shadow cabinet in court, rather than resorting to unlawful arrest or detention, is a significant step towards entrenching democratic principles.”

In a statement by its national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA noted that the “DSS’ recourse to judicial interpretation marks a refreshing departure from the long-standing culture of arbitrary clampdowns on dissenting voices.

“By seeking judicial interpretation, the DSS has shown that law enforcement can safeguard internal security while still respecting constitutional freedom,” observed the NGO, adding, “this approach aligns with global best practices in democratic governance.”

On the new DSS culture of compensating persons wrongfully arrested, HURIWA noted, “These actions, the fourth that has become public knowledge, demonstrate that the DSS, under Mr. Ajayi, recognizes that mistakes are inevitable in security operations.

“However, what defines professionalism is the courage to admit errors and offer redress. We urge the DSS to codify these reforms into official practice directions so that the principles of compensation, accountability, and respect for due process become entrenched in the Service’s operations,” observed the NGO.

“The DSS has set a standard that others must follow; one where internal security is pursued without trampling on fundamental rights. If sustained, this new culture will enhance professionalism, boost public confidence, and consolidate Nigeria’s democratic values,” the group said.