Osun 2026: APC Fixes December 13 for Guber  Primary

. Pegs nomination form at N50m

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday announced that its primary for the August 8, 2026 governorship election in Osun State will hold on December 13, 2025.

The party also remarked that its nomination and expression of interest forms will go for N50 million.

This is contained in the party’s official schedule of activities detailing timelines for nomination, screening, delegate congresses , and primary elections.

In a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, and issued from the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, the APC said the election process would commence with the notice of election to the State Chapter on Friday, 3rd October 2025, while the update of the membership register will run from Monday, 20th October to Friday, 31st October 2025.

“Members whose names appear on the Register and are up to date in paying their membership dues over the past year up to February 2025 will be eligible to vote and be voted for,” the statement said.

The timetable also highlighted key dates for the sale and submission of nomination and expression of interest forms.

“The sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms commences on Wednesday, 12th November 2025.

“The last day for submission of completed Nomination Form, Expression of Interest Forms, and accompanying documents & submission of Delegate Forms is Monday, 1st December 2025,” the statement added.

The party also clarified arrangements for women, persons with disabilities, and youth aspirants.

“Female Aspirants and Persons with Disabilities are to purchase the Expression of Interest Form while the Nomination Form is free.

“Youths aged 25 to 40 are to purchase the Expression of Interest Form with a 50 per cent discount on the Nomination Form,” Argungu stated.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 12 aspirants including the incumbent National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru, a former Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji, a former Deputy