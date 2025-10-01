How NEV Electric is Using Local Manufacturing to Solve Nigeria’s Mass Transit Crisis and Power a Clean Future

As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, attention is shifting toward the next phase of freedom — one defined not just by political sovereignty but by economic and industrial self-reliance. In the transport sector, NEV Electric Ltd is emerging as a key player shaping that vision, using local manufacturing and clean energy to solve Nigeria’s mass transit challenges.

For decades, Nigeria’s public transport system has relied heavily on imported vehicles and fossil fuels, exposing citizens to fuel price shocks and rising costs. NEV Electric is changing that narrative through an integrated model that combines local assembly, increasing local content manufacturing, and sustainable infrastructure deployment.

The company currently builds its electric buses with 30% local content, incorporating Nigerian components, materials, and labor, with a clear roadmap to reach 70% local content as domestic supply chains expand. This strategy ensures more value remains within the economy, fueling industrial growth, job creation, and technology transfer.

“True independence means being able to design, build, and power what we need with our own hands,” says Mosope Olaosebikan, Founder of NEV Electric. “We’re not just assembling buses; we’re building Nigeria’s transport future — powered by clean energy, local innovation, and sustainable systems.”

So far, NEV Electric has assembled over 120 electric buses in-country, with plans to scale up to 300 units in its next production phase. The company is also deploying 160kW high-capacity fast chargers across Abuja and Lagos — the largest in Nigeria — to support fleet operations and reduce range anxiety for operators.

To make electric mobility affordable, NEV Electric has introduced a Pay-As-You-Drive financing model that enables transport operators and state agencies to adopt EVs without heavy upfront capital. The plan bundles access to the bus, charging, maintenance, and battery into one predictable payment, ensuring smooth fleet transition and easier adoption.

Beyond vehicles, NEV Electric is investing in training programs for Nigerian engineers and technicians in EV assembly, maintenance, and conversion — empowering a new generation of green-skilled workers.

Aligned with Nigeria’s industrialization goals, NEV Electric is positioning the country as a regional hub for electric mobility. The company’s vision extends beyond Nigeria, with plans underway to export its electric buses and technology solutions to other African markets, contributing to the continent’s clean mobility transition.

By integrating local manufacturing, charging infrastructure, and innovative financing, NEV Electric is delivering a homegrown solution to Nigeria’s urban transport needs — one that reduces emissions, lowers operating costs, and builds local capacity.

As the country looks toward a more sustainable future, NEV Electric represents the promise of a new kind of independence — powered by Nigerians, built in Nigeria, and soon exported to Africa.

“Every bus we build is a statement of what’s possible,” Olaosebikan says. “We’re proving that Nigeria can lead Africa’s clean mobility revolution — not by importing the future, but by building it.”