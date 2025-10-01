At 20th Abuja International Trade Fair, NACCIMA, Dangote, Others Back Aspiration for $1trn Economy

•Seek inclusive, sustainable growth, urge government to deploy incentives strategy to spur growth, sustainable practices

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s aspiration to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The stakeholders also renewed their call for a more inclusive and sustainable growth.

They spoke at the opening of the 20th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) with the theme, “Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives, and Taxation”, which was organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

The private sector players equally advised the government to explore incentives strategies which remained powerful tools to speed-up private sector investment in sustainable practices.

In his remarks, President of ACCI, Chief Emeka Obegolu, said as the economy expands, the government’s priority must be to ensure that growth remains sustainable, inclusive, and innovation-driven.

He described this year’s fair as celebration of a historic milestone, – 20 years of consistent commitment to trade, investment, innovation, and economic diplomacy in Nigeria and Africa.

Obegolu said, “Since its inception, the Abuja International Trade Fair has grown from a modest local exhibition into Nigeria’s most influential multi-sectoral trade platform, and one of Africa’s most recognised trade events.”

In his remarks at the exhibition, President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Jani Ibrahim, said the private sector remained united in promoting the Nigeria First agenda, adding that “we must collectively drive the vision of a $1trillion-economy.”

He said the trade fair was not just an exhibition but a call to action.

He said the annual exhibition remained a platform for reforms, investments, and partnerships that will shape the country’s economic future.

Ibrahim said NACCIMA remained the largest trade and investment gathering on the continent, urging Nigeria to seize the moment.

While congratulating ACCI on its milestones, he said, “With our strong entrepreneurial spirit, we are well positioned to attract new partnerships and reaffirm Nigeria as Africa’s gateway economy.

“NACCIMA’s global vision is to expand Nigeria’s footprint across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East.

“Through NACCIMA Global, we will connect Nigerian businesses with international partners, deepen private sector reforms, and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness.”

He said, “On contemporary global issues, we must remain engaged: addressing climate change through renewable energy and green finance; driving digital transformation through fintech and e-commerce; ensuring resilience in supply chains; and promoting inclusive growth by empowering women and youth entrepreneurs.”

Also, representative of Dangote Industries Limited, Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, said the path to a sustainable economic future required the government to provide a vision and enabling environment through smart policies, incentives, and taxation.

She said the Dangote Group remained fully committed to walking the path, noting “We are ready to be a key partner in building a Nigeria where sustainable consumption, strategic incentives, and fair taxation are the bedrock of our collective prosperity”.

Abdurrahman also commended ACCI for being steadfast advocate for a conducive business environment, and we value this collaboration immensely, and urged the chamber to continue its advocacy and capacity-building roles.

She said the private sector must respond with bold investments, innovation, and the highest standards of corporate citizenship to grow the economy.

Abdurrahman said, “As a company, we believe that consumption is not just about what we produce; it is equally about how we consume. The choices we make as individuals, businesses, and a nation shape the future of our economy.

“Today, there is a pressing need for us to rethink our consumption patterns and embrace a shift towards local value addition.

“At Dangote Group, we have also shown through our refinery and cement that instead of exporting raw materials and importing finished goods, we must process more of what we produce here at home.

“This will not only create jobs and grow industries, but it will also reduce our dependence on imports and strengthen our economy.

“Similarly, incentives are powerful tools that the Nigerian government can deploy to speed-up private sector investment in sustainable practices.

“From renewable energy solutions that reduce dependence on diesel generators, to waste-to-wealth initiatives that tackle our mounting refuse challenges, well-structured incentives can encourage businesses to innovate, create jobs, and scale up solutions that strengthen both the economy and the environment.”

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the fair, the chamber hosted the second edition of the investiture of its National Policy Fellows (NPF).

The awards honours individuals who have made outstanding contributions to business and economic development across diverse fields, including academia, human rights, chamber movement, civil society, community development, improved public service delivery, industry/SME development, and legislative policy.

According to the ACCI president, 12 distinguished nominees were inducted this year.

Over the past two decades, the Fair had hosted over 2,500 exhibitors from Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas and attracted over 1.5 million visitors across multiple sectors as well as facilitated billions of naira in trade deals, investments, and partnerships among others.