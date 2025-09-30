To Reduce Paperwork, Housing Ministry Goes Digital

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will officially go live with its Electronic Content Management (ECM) system today (Tuesday) to digitalise records management and streamline all official correspondences, thereby reducing paperwork and improving service delivery.

The development is in line with the directives of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, aimed at strengthening efficiency, accountability, and transparency in the operations of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Ministry said it was notifying that all external correspondences with the Ministry, henceforth shall be conducted exclusively through its official email platforms: hmregistry@fmhud.gov.com; hmsregistry@fmhud.gov.com and psregistry@fmhud.gov.com.

Furthermore, the ministry in a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, said it will deploy its official website and social media platforms to publicise this initiative and ensure that stakeholders and the wider public are well informed.

The Deputy Director and head of the ICT Department of the ministry, Dr. Marcus Amiolemen appreciated the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore for providing all the necessary support and approval for the ECM system to come on-stream in the ministry.