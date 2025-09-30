  • Monday, 29th September, 2025

To Reduce Paperwork, Housing Ministry Goes Digital

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will officially go live with its Electronic Content Management (ECM) system today (Tuesday) to digitalise records management and streamline all official correspondences, thereby reducing paperwork and improving service delivery.

The development is in line with the directives of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, aimed at strengthening efficiency, accountability, and transparency in the operations of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Ministry said it was notifying that all external correspondences with the Ministry, henceforth shall be conducted exclusively through its official email platforms: hmregistry@fmhud.gov.com; hmsregistry@fmhud.gov.com and psregistry@fmhud.gov.com.

Furthermore, the ministry in a statement by the Director of  Information and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, said it will deploy its official website and social media platforms to publicise this initiative and ensure that stakeholders and the wider public are well informed.

The Deputy Director and head of the ICT Department of the ministry,  Dr. Marcus Amiolemen appreciated the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore for providing all the necessary support and approval for the ECM system to come on-stream in the ministry. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.