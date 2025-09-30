Tinubu Will Win 2027 Presidential Election, Says Renewed Hope Ambassadors

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors s hadeclared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will record landslide victory across the country in the 2027 Presidential election.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors in the South East in a statement jointly issued on Monday by its coordinators in the five states of the zone insisted that given President Tinubu’s growing popularity, mainly due to the economy-revamping and nation-rebuilding effects of his policies and programmes, he will have a smooth sail in 2027.

The declaration by the group is coming ahead of President Tinubu’s scheduled visit to the South East on Tuesday as part of the activities to mark the 10th year of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC in office.

President Tinubu who will be received and hosted by South East leaders in Owerri, Imo State Capital is also scheduled to commission landmark projects executed by the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The Coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in the South East; Chief Henry Ikoh -Abia State, Chief Okey Ezenwa – Anambra State, Barr. Kelechi Igwe – Ebonyi State, Barr. George Ogara – Enugu State and Rt. Hon. Opiah Goodluck – Imo State, observed that the visit is an opportunity for the President to “feel the famed warmth of the South East and to witness the massive support of the people of the zone for him and his administration”

Describing President Tinubu as “the father of our nation and the transformer of our era” the coordinators said that the South East is excited to receive the President.

“This visit to the South East Zone is significant, being a major activity to mark the historic anniversary and celebration of the impactful 10 years of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in power, especially in the last two years of President Tinubu in the saddle.

While we welcome Mr. President to Imo State, the Heartland State, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors applaud and note the economy-revamping and nation-rebuilding effects of President Tinubu’s well-thought-out policies and programmes, which are also inspiring positive actions among hardworking Nigerians across the nation, particularly in the South East and in the Diaspora.

“Such positive action is further evident in the scheduled commissioning by President Tinubu during the visit of landmark projects by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma CON, the Governor of Imo State, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum, and leader of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, in line with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Mr. President’s visit is therefore an opportunity to feel the famed warmth of the South East and to witness the massive support of the people of the zone for him and his administration

“The South East Zone, under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodinma, is now, more than ever before, ready to showcase massive support for the President and his government” the statement read.

Assuring President Tinubu of the full support of the South East in 2027, the group called on all Nigerians to support the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “without any distraction.

“Indeed, the South East wants to vote massively for President Tinubu in 2027 to sit at the front of the table in the equitable distribution of resources and infrastructure.

“The Renewed Hope Ambassadors, therefore, reassure President Tinubu of the love, loyalty, and support of the overwhelming majority of the leaders and people of the South East and, of course, Nigerians in the 2027 presidential election.

“This is a cause to which we are totally committed, and we will continue to work hard under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodinma to ensure that President Tinubu records a landslide victory not only in the South East but also in other parts of the country” the group stated.