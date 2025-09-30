  • Tuesday, 30th September, 2025

Tinubu Meets Two of Nigeria’s Global Investment Leaders, Bayo Ogunlesi and Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Nigeria | 16 seconds ago

•Reaffirms nation’s readiness for partnerships in oil and gas sector

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday stressed that Nigeria remains ready to partner with credible global investors, particularly Nigerians in the diaspora and “sons of the soil,” as part of efforts to secure energy independence and deliver modern infrastructure to power prosperity across Africa.

The President made this disclosure at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos after separate meetings with two of Nigeria’s foremost global investment figures — Hakeem Belo-Osagie of Metis Capital and Bayo Ogunlesi of Global Infrastructure Partners & BlackRock.

President Tinubu shared information on the engagements on his verified X handle, @officialABAT.

“We agreed on the urgency of unlocking large-scale investments in upstream oil & gas and critical infrastructure to drive Nigeria’s long-term growth,” the President wrote, stressing that such partnerships were essential to transform the nation’s economic trajectory.

He noted that his administration’s reforms are already reshaping the investment climate.

According to him: “Our administration’s reforms are creating a better enabling environment whilst opening new frontiers for sustainable financing, global capital, and transformative projects. We are determined to make Nigeria Africa’s premier investment destination”.

The engagements with Belo-Osagie and Ogunlesi form part of President Tinubu’s ongoing drive to attract investment into Nigeria’s energy and infrastructure sectors, considered critical pillars of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.