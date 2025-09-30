Tinubu Meets Two of Nigeria’s Global Investment Leaders, Bayo Ogunlesi and Hakeem Belo-Osagie

•Reaffirms nation’s readiness for partnerships in oil and gas sector

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu yesterday stressed that Nigeria remains ready to partner with credible global investors, particularly Nigerians in the diaspora and “sons of the soil,” as part of efforts to secure energy independence and deliver modern infrastructure to power prosperity across Africa.

The President made this disclosure at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos after separate meetings with two of Nigeria’s foremost global investment figures — Hakeem Belo-Osagie of Metis Capital and Bayo Ogunlesi of Global Infrastructure Partners & BlackRock.

President Tinubu shared information on the engagements on his verified X handle, @officialABAT.

“We agreed on the urgency of unlocking large-scale investments in upstream oil & gas and critical infrastructure to drive Nigeria’s long-term growth,” the President wrote, stressing that such partnerships were essential to transform the nation’s economic trajectory.

He noted that his administration’s reforms are already reshaping the investment climate.

According to him: “Our administration’s reforms are creating a better enabling environment whilst opening new frontiers for sustainable financing, global capital, and transformative projects. We are determined to make Nigeria Africa’s premier investment destination”.

The engagements with Belo-Osagie and Ogunlesi form part of President Tinubu’s ongoing drive to attract investment into Nigeria’s energy and infrastructure sectors, considered critical pillars of his Renewed Hope Agenda.