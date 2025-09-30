Tinubu Charges Security Agencies to Fish out Killers of Arise News Anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu

.Condemns tragic incident, reiterates govt’s commitment to safety and security of all citizens

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday charged security and law enforcement agencies to fish out the killers of Arise News Anchor, Ms Somtochukwu ‘Sommie’ Maduagwu who lost her life during an armed robbery attack on her residence in Katampe, Abuja on Monday morning.

The President, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, directed security and law enforcement agencies to conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.

President Tinubu said he received with deep sorrow the news of the tragic passing of Ms Maduagwu, “a brilliant news anchor with Arise News Television, who was killed during an attack by robbers at her residence in Katampe, Abuja”.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms Maduagwu, the management and staff of Arise News Television, and the entire Nigerian media fraternity over this painful loss.

According to the President: “Ms Maduagwu was a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner”.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that his administration remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, and will continue to strengthen measures aimed at combating crime in all its forms.