Preparing Children for Changing World, Not the Sole Duty of Schools, Says Educationist

An education consultant, Dolapo Fatoki has predicted that the next two decades would be filled with uncertainty and rapid transformation globally.

Fatoki, who is also the head of School at Peaceville international Academy, was the guest speaker at the recent meeting of Rotary club of Ikeja, the foremost club in Rotary International District 9111, which took place at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

Speaking on the theme, “Preparing children for a changing world”, a lecture which was part of series of activities marking Rotary International’s Basic Education and Literacy Month, Fatoki said, “The world our children will inherit in the next 20 years will be marked by uncertainty and rapid transformation. Advances in technology, automation, and innovation are reshaping industries at breathtaking speed. Globalization, climate change, and shifting social dynamics are redefining the nature of work and the values societies hold dear.

“Many jobs we know today will disappear, while others we cannot yet imagine will emerge. Against this backdrop, the responsibility before parents, educators, and society is clear: to prepare today’s children not merely for examinations, but for a future of constant change.

“While we cannot predict the exact jobs of tomorrow, we can equip children with timeless and transferable skills. Critical thinking will allow them to analyze, question assumptions, and solve problems. Creativity and innovation will help them generate new ideas and adapt to unforeseen challenges. Collaboration will be vital, enabling them to work effectively across cultures and disciplines in a connected world.”

She therefore advised parents, guardians and teachers to work on communication skills, values and characters of the children, adding, “Success in the 21st century will not be determined by technical ability alone, but by the ability to lead with humanity and adapt with grace.

“Exposure to technology, though often viewed with fear, should not be avoided but introduced responsibly. Just as adults struggle with distractions, children must learn early how to use digital tools wisely. In the same way, emotional intelligence must be prioritized alongside academics.

“Preparing children for a changing world is not the sole duty of schools, nor can parents do it alone. It requires true partnership, a shared commitment to nurture curiosity, adaptability, and values. The learners of today must be prepared not only to succeed in tomorrow’s workplaces, but also to make meaningful contributions to society. With intentionality, balance, and collaboration, we can give them the greatest gift of all: the confidence and capacity to thrive in an unpredictable future.”