FG Trains 300 Tractor Operators on Mechanised Farming to Boost Food Production

Fidelis David in Akure





The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS) on Monday commenced training of 300 selected youth as tractor operators and mechanics from South South, South East, and South West regions to boost mechanized farming in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, speaking during the commencement of the exercise held at the Agricultural Mechanics and Machinery Operators Training Center (AMMOTRAC) at Ilado-Elemo, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, said the empowerment through its department of agricultural mechanization is part of the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme to boost food production and security.

Kyari, represented by the South-West Regional Director, FMAFS, Mrs. Temitope Alao said the one-week training will provide youths in the southern region as well as Kogi and Kwara with practical skills in handling agricultural machinery and will focus on areas like tractor maintenance, diagnostics, and advanced farming techniques to enhance agricultural productivity nationwide.

His words: “To achieve food security for our nation, we must move from subsistence farming to modern, efficient, and competitive agriculture. This transformation is impossible without mechanization.

“The southern zone with 70 million hectares of arable land with favourable climate condition, cannot only feed the nation but contribute significantly to global food security”, noting that the realization of the potentials was hinged on ability to modernize farming activities and embrace mechanization

He said that productivity in the sector remained constrained by traditional farming practices as an average Nigerian farmer cultivates less than one and half hectares of land using traditional farming tools

The Minister said the expected outcome of the empowerment include increased agricultural productivity, reduced reliance on external technical expertise in local communities, creation of employment opportunities for trained youths and enhanced national food security and rural development.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Markus Ogunjobi, said the programme was aimed at enhancing productivity and creating jobs for the youth.

Ogunjobi, represented by a director in the ministry, Engr Aroboinosen Hillary, said, “to achieve food security for our nation, we must move from subsistence farming to modern, efficient, and competitive agriculture.

“This transformation is impossible without mechanization. Tractors and their implements are the workhorses of this revolution. However, a tractor is only as good as the individual who operates it and the mechanic who maintains it.

He described the training as not just a program but a strategic investment in human capacity, which is the most critical factor for success.

“This comprehensive manual you have before you has been meticulously designed to equip you with more than just basic skills. It will provide you with the theoretical knowledge and practical hands-on experience required to operate and maintain tractors safely, efficiently, and profitably.

“To our operators, you will learn to be masters of the machine-understanding its controls, performing pre-operation checks, and executing field operations with precision while prioritizing your safety and that of others at all times.

“To our mechanics, you are the guardians of these vital assets. This training will empower you to diagnose problems, perform routine maintenance, and conduct necessary repairs. You will ensure that these machines remain in optimal condition, minimizing downtime during crucial farming seasons and extending their lifespan, which is an economic imperative for our farmers.”

He highlighted that the goals of the program align directly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu for the agricultural sector which is to enhance productivity, create jobs for teeming youth, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

He charged the beneficiaries to take the training with utmost seriousness it deserves, saying, “be attentive, ask questions, and engage fully in the practical sessions. The knowledge you gain here will not only make you sought-after professionals but will also empower you to become successful entrepreneurs, providing vital services to farmers in your communities.”

Equally, Ondo State Commissioner for Agriculture, Engr. Eleye Akinola, represented by the Director, Engineering Services, Caleb Olowojola, said the initiative will enhance mechanized farming in the southern region, describing it as the panacea to food crisis in the country.