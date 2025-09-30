65th Independence: Igwe Asadu Felicitates Tinubu, Mbah, Hails Unwavering Spirit of Nigerians

The Chairman Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, has felicitated President Bola Tinubu, the government of Nigeria, and all Nigerians as the nation marks her 65 years of in independence.

Asadu, who is also the Traditional Ruler of Edem Ani Ogugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, also felicitated with the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah and the good people of Enugu State.

The traditional ruler conveyed his felicitations in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Asadu also known as the Ogadagidi of Edem Ani Ogugwu ancient kingdom, extolled the unwavering spirit of Nigerians whose sacrifices and dedication continue to sustain the nation’s unity and progress.

He equally hailed the courage of Nigeria’s founding fathers and celebrated the resilience and diversity that characterised the strength of the nation.

Asadu, who is the immediate past Chairman of South East Traditional Rulers, commended the ongoing efforts to reposition the economy, strengthen democratic institutions, and foster national renewal.

He urged Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to remain steadfast in love for the country, united in purpose, and committed to the shared vision of a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Asadu who is member Board of Trustee Council of Traditional Leaders of Africa (Nigeria Chapter), prayed for God’s wisdom, strength, and protection for President Tinubu, Governor Mbah and others at the corridors of power, as they steer the affairs of the nation and called for continued peace, equity, and development across all parts of Nigeria.

“On behalf of Enugu State Traditional Rulers and the good people of Edem Ani Ogugwu ancient kingdom, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to His Excellencies, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Governor Peter Mbah, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

“Sixty-five years ago, our beloved country attained the priceless gift of sovereignty, setting us on a journey of unity, peace, and progress.

“Today, as we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we pay tribute to the resilience, industry, and enduring spirit of the Nigerian people whose sacrifices and hopes continue to drive our nation forward.

“I commend the dedication to national renewal, economic transformation, and the strengthening of democratic institutions. These efforts reflect a commitment to the Nigeria of our dreams, one where equity, justice, and prosperity are shared by all.’’

According to him, the anniversary is a solemn reminder that the task of nation-building belongs to every Nigerian.

“Let us therefore remain steadfast in love for our country, united in purpose, and unwavering in our collective resolve to overcome current challenges and secure a brighter future for generations yet unborn.

“May the Almighty God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria, guide our leaders, and grant us lasting unity and prosperity.

“Happy 65th Independence Anniversary, Nigeria!” Asadu said.