  • Monday, 29th September, 2025

FIFA’s Hammer Falls on South Africa

Breaking | 30 minutes ago

* Deducts three points from Banana Banana for fielding ineligible player 

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the South African Football Association (SAFA) for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup preliminary match against Lesotho played on March 21, 2025. 

In a statement released on Monday, FIFA confirmed that South Africa breached Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) and Article 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Competition Regulations by featuring the player, who was not eligible for selection.

As a result, FIFA has awarded the match to Lesotho with a 3–0 scoreline, overturning the original result.

In addition to the forfeiture, SAFA has been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 10,000 Swiss Franc, while Teboho Mokoena has received an official warning from the world football governing body.

According to FIFA, the parties involved have been notified of the decision and have 10 days to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, will be published on legal.fifa.com.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.