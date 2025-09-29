  • Monday, 29th September, 2025

FG Declares Wednesday Public Holiday to Mark 65th Independence Anniversary 

Breaking | 1 hour ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, 1st of October as a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora on this historic occasion.

Tunji-Ojo, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, enjoined citizens to continue to uphold the patriotic spirit, unity and resilience that have sustained the nation since independence in 1960.

He urged Nigerians to further keep faith with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which is anchored on national rebirth, economic transformation and collective prosperity.

The minister expressed confidence that with the cooperation of all Nigerians, the country will continue to grow stronger in peace, progress and development.

He wished Nigerians a happy and memorable 2025 Independence Day celebration.

