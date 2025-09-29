1XCup: Shock Exits, Late Winners Define Explosive Q’Finals

The race for glory in Nigeria’s biggest amateur football tournament, the 1xCup 2025, has intensified after a dramatic quarter-final stage produced four new semi-finalists and some of the most gripping moments of the competition so far.

Matches played on September 23 and 24 delivered everything from nail-biting penalty shootouts and stunning comebacks to crowd trouble and a tale of resilience, setting the stage for an unpredictable run-in to the final.

The semi-finals, scheduled for October 6, will see Nath Boys FA face Ikorodu City FA, while ISGAT clash with Dosu Joseph FC, guaranteeing a fresh face will lift the trophy this year following a complete shake-up of last season’s top four.

The quarter-final clash between Nath Boys FA and Emaljus FC was a tense battle of wits and defensive discipline that ended 0-0 in regulation time before being decided by the slimmest of margins in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The shootout reflected that same precision, with both teams converting their first six kicks flawlessly.

But the deadlock finally broke when an Emaljus player faltered from the spot, handing Nath Boys a 7-6 victory and a place in the semi-finals.

The result marked a shift in approach for Nath Boys, who had dazzled in the group stage with free-flowing, high-scoring football.

This time, they demonstrated grit and pragmatism to knock out Emaljus — last season’s third-place finishers — and keep their championship hopes alive.

Ikorodu City FA also booked their place in the last four spot after a 2-0 win over Community Gunners FC in a quarter-final that had both thrilling football and unwanted controversy.

Building on their solid defensive performances from the group stage — where they conceded just once in four games — Ikorodu City stifled the Gunners’ attacking threats and took control of the match early on. Quick and incisive play down the wings led to two well-taken goals in the first half, putting them firmly in the last four.

In one of the most dramatic games of the round, ISGAT mounted a stunning comeback to defeat Vinmo Energy FA 2-1, overturning an early setback to advance to the semi-finals.

ISGAT were stunned just two minutes into the gamewhen a defensive lapse allowed Vinmo to take the lead. But instead of crumbling, they regrouped and returned a different side after the break.

Their second-half transformation was remarkable — two goals in the space of three minutes turned the match on its head, with both strikes preceded by exquisite assists that were as memorable as the finishes themselves.

The comeback not only sealed their passage to the last four but also marked ISGAT as one of the most resilient teams in this year’s competition.

The final quarter-final fixture between Dosu Joseph FC edge Inspire Sports Academy (ISA) 1-0 in a closely contested encounter defined by narrow margins and unrelenting determination.

Despite a flurry of attacking chances from both sides, the breakthrough did not come until the 72nd minute, when Dosu Joseph capitalised on a rare opportunity to score the decisive goal.

The win was particularly poignant for the team, who began their 1xCup 2025 campaign with two defeats but have since authored one of the tournament’s most compelling redemption stories.

The semi-final lineup of Nath Boys FA, Ikorodu City FA, ISGAT, and Dosu Joseph FC represents a complete turnover from the 2024 edition, underlining the competitive balance and unpredictability that make the 1xCup such a compelling tournament.

With none of last year’s semi-finalists returning to the final four, the door is wide open for a new champion to emerge when the tournament resumes on October 6. Teams are already analysing their opponents and fine-tuning tactics for the decisive clashes.

Fans eager to follow the latest news, statistics, and stories from the competition can visit the official website1xcup.ngfor comprehensive coverage, including match previews, team profiles, and opportunities to engage with the tournament through the 1xBet platform.

As the countdown begins to the semi-finals, one thing is certain: 1xCup 2025 is delivering football drama at its finest — and the battle for Nigeria’s most coveted amateur crown is far from over.