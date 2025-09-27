Chiamaka Nnadozie Rising In Stock

She may not have made the podium at the Ballon d’Or on Monday night in Paris for the Trophée Yachine Award for the Women’s Best Goalkeeper of the Year, but the fact that the Super Falcons safehand, Chiamaka Nnadozie was voted the fourth best in the world, making her the first African goalkeeper-man or woman to reach that level, is an attestation to her rising profile

It was a gathering of who is who in the football world for the annual Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, and among the circle of stars was two-time African Footballer of the Year, Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was in the French capital not to add to the numbers but to be celebrated as she was voted the fourth world best goalkeeper-the first by any African goaltender-man or woman.

Little wonder her country’s highest football body-Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and her English club were quick to issue statement of praise for her accomplishment.

“We heartily congratulate Chiamaka Nnadozie on her fourth-place finish in the race. It is a commendable feat given the calibre of goalkeepers she was up against. Finishing fourth is a big achievement and we believe in her capacity to win this trophy very soon,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said.

Nnadozie finished fourth behind England and Chelsea FC’s Hannah Hampton who took home the Trophée Yachine, Gotham FC’s Ann-Katrin Berger and Barcelona FC’s Cata Coll. She however finished above Arsenal FC’s Daphne van Domselaar in the Top Five.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach, Dario Vidosic expressed his delight at having two of his players, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Agyemang, recognised at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Nnadozie was nominated for the category of the Yachine Trophy in the Ballon d’Or presentation.

She kept four clean sheets in six matches as the Super Falcons clinched their 10th WAFCON title.

Her stellar performances earned her the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award and also finished fourth in the Yachine Trophy rankings.

“As a club, squad, and everyone affiliated with the women’s programme at Brighton, we are all really proud of them,” he said, as reported on the club’s official website.

“It’s a fantastic achievement to be recognised for one of the most prestigious awards in the footballing world.

“They both had a tremendous summer, lifting continental trophies after winning the Euros and WAFCON. It just showcases how important they were to the success of both their national teams,” he continued.

“I’m sure when they were growing up and playing football in the back garden, they were probably dreaming of these moments.

“For them both to fulfil that with their nomination is incredible. They should both be proud of their nomination for this evening,” the 38-year-old concluded.

While Nnadozie is still relishing her fourth place finish in the first ever Ballon d’Or global ranking for the Women’s Yashin Trophy, that did not stop her from hailing a Nigerian legend she watched while growing up.

The 24-year-old Nnadozie on Monday night made history as the first ever African shot-stopper to be ranked in the top-five bracket of either male or female ratings for the annual global award, as her stock continues rising rapidly just two years after breaking into Nigeria’s senior squad.

The Falcons’ keeper, who previously starred for Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt and Paris FC of France, emerged ahead of Netherlands’ ace, Daphne van Domselaar, who finished in fifth spot.

However, while accolades roll out in her favour, the girl from Orlu in Imo State vowed that she won’t forget an icon who reigned before her, as she gained so much inspiration from watching Precious Dede in goal and was happy with the opportunity she got playing under the legend, who is now a trainer in the national team.

Nnadozie revealed, “Precious Dede has been a role model unto me right from day one. I grew up watching her play. I was impressed by her super saves and her super moves. She’s a legend that never gives up. She’s this legend that’s always fighting till the end. I grew up watching her and learning from her. Up till today, I’m still learning from her.”

Nnadozie went on to reveal the depth of awe that she has for Dede and recalled how she cherished working under the most capped Nigerian ‘keeper, who had a total of 99 national team appearances in the green-and-white jersey before retiring in March 2016.

Nnadozie continued her eulogies, saying: “I’m so happy that I’ve come to know her in person, and I know she’s a courageous woman. She’s a brave woman. She’s so smart, and yet she’s humble to the core. I’m so happy to know her in person and to work with her in the national teams.

“During the U20 days, she was my coach, and I enjoyed working with her.”

Nnadozie concluded by revealing other forms of motivation she gets from Dede. “She always encouraged me and other goalkeepers. Sometimes, she even gives us gloves personally … just to encourage us. She’s also a person who carries everybody along,” Nnadozie concluded.

Nnadozie, who has been Africa’s Best Goalkeeper for the past two years, was also named Goalkeeper of the Tournament for this summer’s Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, where she played a key role in Nigeria’s 10th triumph.

Her profile was massively boosted after the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In that tournament, Nnadozie produced one of the most memorable performances in Nigeria’s famous 3–2 victory over hosts Australia.

Finishing fourth in the Yashin Trophy is a huge moment for Nnadozie and for African women’s football.

At just 24 and with goalkeeper known for their longevity, it would come as no surprise if in the nearest future Nnadozie is primed for the the Yashin Trophy.