Atalanta Pepare New Contract with Pay Rise for Transfer ‘Rebel’, Lookman

Ademola Lookman’s turbulent summer looks set for a fresh twist as Atalanta are preparing to open contract renewal talks with the Nigeria international, Soccernet.ng reports.

After spending the summer pushing for a move, the Super Eagles forward is now reportedly close to being rewarded with a new contract.

The new contract offer will include an improved salary and a clause to smooth any potential transfer down the line.

Ademola Lookman, 27, has become the symbol of Atalanta’s rise in Europe. His unforgettable hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen transformed him from a talented winger into a household name across Italy. It also sealed his status as one of the most decisive players the club has ever had.

The winger was linked heavily with Inter Milan and several Premier League clubs during the last transfer window. But with no move materialising, Lookman returned to action for Atalanta in their 3-0 win at Torino last weekend, coming off the bench late in the game.

His current deal runs until 2027, but Atalanta are keen to lock in his commitment by adding both financial incentives and a future exit option, an attempt to balance player ambition with club stability.

Since arriving in Bergamo, Lookman has been consistently prolific. He has 52 goals and 25 assists in 119 appearances, with 20 of those goals coming last season alone. Few players in Serie A can match his direct threat in the final third.

Head coach Ivan Juric, preparing for Saturday’s heavyweight clash against Juventus, confirmed the Nigerian is close to full fitness after a delayed start to the season.

“He’s training well, and slowly, we will try to get him back to full strength,” Juric said in his pre-match press conference.

Juric admitted frustration at Atalanta’s opening-day draw against Pisa but pointed to recent progress.

“I’m frustrated with the points we dropped against Pisa, because we could have won. Since then, the team has unlocked in attack, and we want to continue like this.”

Juventus, however, present a formidable test. Juric praised Igor Tudor’s squad depth and singled out Kenan Yildiz, who has been one of Serie A’s early standouts this season.

“He’s always made the difference. For me, he’s a complete player and we will have to do our best to try and contain him,” Juric said.

On Juventus’ attacking depth, he added:

“They have Conceicao, Zhegrova, Yildiz and also three very good strikers. They have speed, technique and a lot of different solutions. We will have to be ready in both the defensive and attacking phases.”

As he gets his Atalanta career back on track, Lookman will aim to get back to top form ahead of Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifiers in October.