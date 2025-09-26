Isi-Uzo Women Drum Support for Gov Mbah as Enugu First Lady Distributes Palliatives

Women of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, LGA, Enugu State, have thrown their weights behind the reelection of the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, saying the women of the area have never had it so good.

The women pledged their support on Wednesday during the 2025 edition of Isi-Uzo Women Convention themed “Beyond Protest and Role of Women in Community Development.

Speaking at the event, which drew a mammoth crowd of women, traditional rulers, political leaders and stakeholders of the LGA, the convener and wife of the Council Chairman, Mrs. Onyinye Obeagu, commended Governor Mbah for prioritising grassroots development, adding that the governor’s wife had greatly impacted the women and children of Isi-Uzo through her charity outreach platform, Custos Care Foundation.

“Isi-Uzo women have never benefited so much like this under any administration. We cannot thank our governor enough for all the projects going on across Isi-Uzo as well as some completed ones.

“We thank the Governor for the Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres and Smart Green Schools either ongoing or completed in all the wards of Isi-Uzo.

“We thank the First Lady for all she has done in Isi-Uzo and across the state courtesy of the Custos Care Foundation. This Foundation has greatly impacted the health and welfare of our women and children. Therefore, we shall continue to give our unflinching support to this government,” she noted.

The Council Chairman, Barr. Obiora Obeagu, also extolled Mrs. Mbah for her motherly role in championing women’s development.

“Isi-Uzo stands firmly with Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, as we work together to build a prosperous and inclusive Enugu State. Our mothers and daughters are the strength of our communities, and we thank you for standing by them,” he declared.

Barr. Obeagu assured the First Lady that his administration would continue to prioritise women empowerment, also ensuring that they were active partners in the development drive of the Council.

Responding, the Wife of the Governor, who was represented at the convention by Barr. Chidinmma Egonu, commended the women of Isi-Uzo for their industry and loyalty to the present administration and encouraged them to use the opportunity of the convention to create bonds, learn and develop capacity to unlock their many potential.

“I am deeply touched by the love and solidarity I have seen today in Isi-Uzo. Women are the heartbeat of every society, and this administration is committed to empowering you with opportunities in health, education, agriculture, and skills development,” she assured.

She further encouraged women to remain united and continue supporting the government’s vision.

“Together, we will build stronger families, stronger communities, and a stronger Enugu State. I celebrate your resilience today,” Mrs. Mbah concluded.

Speaking, Mrs. Mbah, who was represented by the Managing Director, Custo Care Foundation, Dr. Blessing Egodi, commended Governor Mbah for the improved security in the state and the women of Isi-Uzo for their resilience and prevailing peace in their communities.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Ify Ani-Osheku, commended the effort of the Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Council on areas of health especially for enrolling 5,000 persons in the Health Insurance Scheme.

Dr. Ani-Osheku also enjoined the galaxy of women at the event to support the present administration in Enugu State and join in raising the bar of governance.

The highpoint of the convention was the distribution of empowerment packages and palliatives, including bags of rice, wrappers, and other household essentials to the women amidst chants of joy.

Women, especially widows, who received the items expressed gratitude to the First Lady, pledging to extend the goodwill to families across the LGA.

The event also featured colourful cultural dances, solidarity songs, and drama sketches by women groups showcasing the role of women in development.