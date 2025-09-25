SWAN Condemns Exclusion from NFF Congress, Orders Members to Boycott Federation’s AGA, Other Activities

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has directed all its members across the country to withdraw from covering or participating in any activity of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), including the forthcoming Annual General Assembly (AGA) scheduled for Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, jointly signed by the SWAN President, Mr. Isaiah Benjamin and the Secretary-General, Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo, the Association expressed outrage over the deliberate and persistent exclusion of SWAN from the statutory composition of the NFF Congress.

SWAN described the action of the NFF leadership as “unacceptable, retrogressive, and an affront to the role of the sporting media in national football development.”

SWAN also wondered why the Federation’s leadership has continued playing the ostrich in crucial matters that would ensure seamless development of football in Nigeria.

“The media is a critical tripod in the growth of sports globally. SWAN, as the professional body coordinating sports media in Nigeria, has consistently engaged the NFF leadership on the need to restore our rightful place within its Congress. Unfortunately, while claiming to expand its Congress, the Federation has chosen to sideline us, a move that is both short-sighted and detrimental to Nigerian football,” The statement said.

SWAN recalled that despite the Association’s consistent efforts to foster cooperation with the NFF since the emergence of the present leadership, the Federation has remained obstinate, employing divisive and destructive approaches in the management of Nigerian football.

SWAN noted that Nigeria’s football fortunes continue to nosedive despite the enormous financial and institutional support the NFF receives from the Federal Government, state governments, and corporate sponsors.

“The continued decline of Nigerian football is a direct result of maladministration. It is time to put a decisive end to this dangerous trend. Nigeria cannot afford to watch its most cherished sport deteriorate under avoidable circumstances,” the statement said.

The Association also made it clear that all SWAN members nationwide are henceforth instructed to refrain from covering or publicising any NFF activity, including the Ibadan AGA.

“A task force will be set up to ensure strict enforcement of this directive, while the Association simultaneously begins a thorough investigation and public exposure of the maladministration and backward practices that have become synonymous with the Federation’s operations which cost the country’s back-to-back World Cup qualification failures,” the statement said.

SWAN reiterated that the exclusion of the sporting media from the highest decision-making body of Nigerian football is unacceptable and will no longer be tolerated.

“The Association stands resolute in defending its role as a critical stakeholder in the nation’s football ecosystem,” the statement added.