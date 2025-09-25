IIF Set to Host 3rd Gender Impact Investment Summit

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), a platform for unlocking impact capital, has announced that the third edition of its Gender Impact Investment Summit (GIIS) will take place on October 2, 2025, at the Civic Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

The annual event serves as a crucial platform where stakeholders converge to address systemic barriers that limit women’s access to finance and accelerate progress toward a more inclusive and equitable investment landscape in Nigeria.

While previous summits focused on bridging the financing gap and promoting gender-inclusive investment models, this year’s summit will move beyond dialogue by introducing a comprehensive roadmap with targeted interventions for inclusive capital mobilisation. With the theme “Investing in Equity: Advancing Gender-Led Solutions for Inclusive Development,” it will mark a significant turning point, shifting from advocacy to tangible action.

A key highlight of the event will be the official unveiling of the ground-breaking Gender/Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Roadmap. This strategic framework is designed to tackle the systemic barriers faced by businesses led by women, youth, and People with Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria, providing a clear path for various actors to adopt more inclusive practices.

Ms Etemore Glover, CEO of Impact Investors Foundation, stated, “This summit is about more than just talk; it’s about action. By shifting our focus from advocacy to a powerful business strategy, we’re proving that investing with a gender lens isn’t just about doing good—it’s about achieving higher returns.”

The summit will feature in-person and virtual deal rooms, which will provide a direct platform for investment-ready, women-led, and women-owned businesses to connect with capital providers. This unique opportunity will facilitate partnerships and foster real-world investments by connecting entrepreneurs with impact investors and fund managers.

There will also be panel discussions that will drive knowledge and insight sharing, breakout and networking sessions, fireside chats, and presentations from notable speakers in the financial, business, and policy sectors. Jessica Espinoza, CEO of 2X Global, a global industry body for gender lens investing will deliver the keynote address.

“Through GIIS, IIF is committed to establishing Nigeria as a leader in gender-inclusive investments, showing the world that economic prosperity and social impact can go hand-in-hand,” Ms. Glover concluded.