Kano Gov Announces Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle and senior staff posting in the state civil service.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and enhance service delivery across key ministries.

According to the governor’s directive, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Transport, while the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mustapha Nuruddeen Muhammad, has been moved to the Ministry of Environment to serve as the permanent secretary.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, who has been serving in an acting capacity at the Ministry of Transport, is to return to his substantive position at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. The governor directed that all officials affected by the reassignments formally hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior official of the ministry.

The handing over and taking over exercise is to be completed immediately, with effect from September 23, 2025, before close of business of the day.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to accountability, efficiency, and purposeful leadership.

He explained that the redeployment is intended to maximize capacity, align responsibilities,and ensure that the government delivers effective reresultsn its mandate to the people of Kano State.

Governor Yusuf also urged government officials to give maximum cooperation to the newly redeployed commissioner to discharge his responsibility.