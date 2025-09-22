Shettima, Senate, Northern Govs, Ododo Celebrate First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu at 65

– Shettima, Wife, Gbajabiamila: First Lady is compassionate, loving, caring for children, women, the elderly

– Senate: She is pillar of nation-building

– Obanikoro: You’re a reliable support system

Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Vice President Kashim Shettima, his wife, Nana Shettima and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, have felicitated the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu as she clocked 65 on September 21, 2025.

In separate statements issued on Sunday, the trio celebrated Mrs. Tinubu’s service to humanity and the Nigerian nation.

Shettima in the birthday tribute entitled “Celebrating 65 Years of Grace, Service and Compassion,” stated: “Our Dear First Lady and inestimable mother of our great nation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Happy 65th birthday, Ma.

“Words cannot define what this day means to us all – from my family, staff, and indeed the entire nation. Sixty-five might be a figure, but to us it is a reflection of countless years of brilliant motherhood, exemplary service to nationhood, and a reflection of the brilliance, compassion, and unwavering support that a First Lady can provide to her husband and an entire nation.

“Indeed, when the history of this great nation and in particular President Tinubu’s administration is written, your name will be inscribed in gold, for you have earned it with your passion, good heart, service, sense of decorum, and strength that you have brought to bear on our nation’s development and progress.

On its part, the Senate led by its President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has poured glowing tributes on the nation’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as she clocks 65, describing her as a “pillar of love and strength” whose contributions to national development transcend politics and gender.

In a personally signed statement, the Senate President hailed Senator Tinubu’s enduring legacy in public service, philanthropy, and national support, stating that her life is a “testament to dedication, compassion, and service.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has joined the first family, friends and well-wishers across Nigeria and beyond in celebrating the graceful and impactful life of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday, today.

In a goodwill message on behalf of his fellow governors from the Northern region, Governor Inuwa Yahaya paid glowing tribute to the First Lady, describing her as a symbol of dignity and a true matriarch of the nation whose quiet strength and compassion continue to inspire hope and touch lives across the length and breadth of the country.

In a related development, the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, also joined other well-wishers across the country to felicitate Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday, describing her as “an Amazon and a source of inspiration to millions of Nigerians.”



In a goodwill message personally signed by him, Ododo extolled the virtues of the First Lady, noting that her life has been defined by impact, devotion to God, and unwavering service to the nation.

On her part, Mrs. Nana Shettima in the tribute stated that Mrs. Tinubu’s pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative, has redefined women’s leadership and inspired generation, extolling the First Lady’s powerful impact on Nigerian society, highlighting her transformative leadership through her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative.

In a statement she personally signed, Mrs. Shettima shared her admiration and outlined how Mrs. Tinubu has redefined women’s roles in politics and inspired a generation of young Nigerians to pursue their dreams.

“Through your Renewed Hope Initiative, you have not only redefined the role of women in Nigerian politics but have also blazed a trail of excellence that continues to inspire countless women and young people to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination,” Mrs. Shettima enthused.

Also felicitating with the First Lady, Gbajabiamila stated: “On this special day, I celebrate not only your life but also your tireless devotion to causes close dear to you, love and care for the elderly, the well-being of children & women and your commitment to education.

“From the New Era Foundation to the Renewed Hope Initiatives (RHI), you have inspired hope and impacted so many lives. May you continue to wax in strength so you can continue in your service to God and humanity.

“Happy 65th Birthday, Your Excellency @SenRemiTinubu.”

Meanwhile, former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Senator Musiliu Olatunde Obanikoro, also congratulated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, saying she is the pillar that has supported President Bola Tinubu in firmly holding the nation together.

Obanikoro who is Mrs. Tinubu’s predecessor as senator for Lagos Central said as a progressive ally, the former Lagos First Lady had always been a woman of the people with good intent.

According to the former Minister of Defence, “She has redefined the office of the first lady and the attendant roles and responsibilities. The kind of support she has offered the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president is what many of us have come to see as the game changer.”



Meanwhile, according to the Senate President Akpabio, “Your Excellency, our dear Mother of the Nation, Wife of the President and First Lady, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is a loving mother, the pillar of love and strength to her husband, the downtrodden, and the nation at large.”

He commended the First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), describing it as a continuation of her long-standing humanitarian work that began during her time as First Lady of Lagos State and later, as a distinguished Senator representing Lagos Central from 2011 to 2023.

Akpabio said, “You’ve proven time and again that love and the milk of kindness flow endlessly in your veins.

He added that the First Lady has continued to provide “home support and love” that strengthens the President’s capacity to govern effectively.

Joining Akpabio in a chorus of senatorial accolades, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, extolled Mrs. Tinubu as “a patriotic Nigerian par excellence” whose impact on democracy and nation-building has been “immense, sterling and novel.”

According to Barau, “As First Lady of Lagos State, she touched the lives of millions through the New Era Foundation, and as a Senator, she diligently addressed national challenges. Now, through the Renewed Hope Initiative, she continues to uplift vulnerable Nigerians.”

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West), also described the First Lady as “a mother of the nation and a blessing to many.”

Adeola noted her historic feats as the first Nigerian woman to be First Lady at both state and federal levels, and three-time elected Senator.

“She is truly a patriotic Nigerian who has contributed immensely to the development of the nation,” Adeola said.

He emphasized her efforts toward the underprivileged and her commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

From Lagos East, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and his wife, Feyisola, added their voices, calling the First Lady “a true amazon” and “an icon of hope and leadership.”

The couple commended the First Lady’s humility, resilience, and passionate service to humanity.

Meanwhile, according to a Press release issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, made available to journalists on Sunday, the Governor Inuwa Yahaya, chair of the Northern Governors Forum, extolled Senator Oluremi Tinubus decades of public service; first as a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic and now as Nigeria’s First Lady, noting that her life has been marked by uncommon devotion to uplifting the vulnerable, amplifying the voices of the unheard and building bridges of unity and compassion.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya particularly praised Remi Tinubu’s humanitarian projects under the “Renewed Hope Initiative”, which he noted, have brought succour to thousands of women, children and families in need.

He also commended the first lady’s unflinching support for her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing her role as a quiet force behind the presidency, offering counsel, and grace as the nation navigates the path toward progress and renewal.

The Northern Governors Forum, he stressed, remains committed to working closely with the Presidency and the Office of the First Lady in championing programmes that promote national unity and social welfare.